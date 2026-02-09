Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab A11+ to a new best price ever
This is a limited-time offer, so act fast and save while you can.
budget tablets has just become cheaper than ever at Amazon. Likely for a very limited time, you can grab the 128GB Galaxy Tab A11+ for $40 off, which brings it to just under $210.One of Samsung's latest
While I've come across some nice first-time promos at Walmart, Amazon's current sale actually beats it. Even better, the e-commerce giant allows you to save on the 256GB option as well. Instead of coughing up nearly $310 for it, you can now get it for a tad under $270.
More importantly, it delivers pretty good value for money, featuring a pretty good-looking 11-inch screen with reasonably sharp resolution. The refresh rate caps at 90Hz, which is pretty much on par with most $250 Android tablets.
What's more impressive here is the software support. With Android 16 right out of the box and up to seven years of promised updates, this option stays contemporary and reliable for a solid time.
Lastly, the Tab A11+ features a 7,040mAh battery with 25W charging. With modest use, it can easily last you about a day — not impressive, but solid given the price.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab A11+ feels like an excellent value-for-money option. If you've been waiting for a solid bargain, this might just be it. After all, with no shopping events in sight, Amazon's $40 price cut may not get topped soon.
Is a $40 price cut enough to make this affordable tablet a must-buy? I believe so. For starters, this promo brings the device to a lower-than-ever asking price.
Performance-wise, the Dimensity 7300 delivers a great experience with daily tasks. Even better, you're getting Samsung DeX support — a feature typically reserved for the Galaxy Tab S lineup. With it, you get a desktop-like experience for whenever you need to be more productive.
