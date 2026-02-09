Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab A11+ to a new best price ever

This is a limited-time offer, so act fast and save while you can.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab A11+ displaying a woman in a field on its display.
View now at Amazon
One of Samsung's latest budget tablets has just become cheaper than ever at Amazon. Likely for a very limited time, you can grab the 128GB Galaxy Tab A11+ for $40 off, which brings it to just under $210.

Galaxy Tab A11+: save $40 at Amazon

$40 off (16%)
The budget Galaxy Tab A11+ has just become more affordable than ever. For a limited time, you can save $40 on this device. The promo is available at Amazon and only applies to the model in Gray.
Buy at Amazon

Save $40 on the 256GB Galaxy Tab A11+

$40 off (13%)
The Galaxy Tab A11+ with 256GB is on sale as well. Right now, you can grab both color options for $40 off, bringing the budget device to an even more affordable price. This is a limited-time promo at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


While I've come across some nice first-time promos at Walmart, Amazon's current sale actually beats it. Even better, the e-commerce giant allows you to save on the 256GB option as well. Instead of coughing up nearly $310 for it, you can now get it for a tad under $270. 

Is a $40 price cut enough to make this affordable tablet a must-buy? I believe so. For starters, this promo brings the device to a lower-than-ever asking price.

More importantly, it delivers pretty good value for money, featuring a pretty good-looking 11-inch screen with reasonably sharp resolution. The refresh rate caps at 90Hz, which is pretty much on par with most $250 Android tablets

What's more impressive here is the software support. With Android 16 right out of the box and up to seven years of promised updates, this option stays contemporary and reliable for a solid time. 

Recommended For You

Performance-wise, the Dimensity 7300 delivers a great experience with daily tasks. Even better, you're getting Samsung DeX support — a feature typically reserved for the Galaxy Tab S lineup. With it, you get a desktop-like experience for whenever you need to be more productive. 

Lastly, the Tab A11+ features a 7,040mAh battery with 25W charging. With modest use, it can easily last you about a day — not impressive, but solid given the price. 

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab A11+ feels like an excellent value-for-money option. If you've been waiting for a solid bargain, this might just be it. After all, with no shopping events in sight, Amazon's $40 price cut may not get topped soon.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15730 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
225 stories
09 Feb, 2026
Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab A11+ to a new best price ever
03 Feb, 2026
Amazon launches a surprise Galaxy Tab S10+ sale, saving you a huge 30%
28 Jan, 2026
Walmart's best-selling Galaxy Tab A11+ promo is still up for grabs
24 Jan, 2026
At $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is way harder to pass up
20 Jan, 2026
Budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now an even easier buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch

Latest News

Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless