Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The first sweet Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount is back in the game

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite offers even more value for money with this Amazon offer.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in different colors on a white background.
Samsung's latest lower mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is back at a sweet discount on Amazon! Missed the first chance to grab the 256GB model? Now it’s $30 off its original ~$420 price again, providing more value for money.

Get the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite for $30 off

$30 off (7%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a fantastic choice for everyday use, featuring 256GB of storage and an S Pen in the box. Right now, you can get the device for $30 off at Amazon in all colors, making it an even easier choice for users on a budget.
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a $120 discount

$120 off (30%)
Prefer a cheaper Galaxy tablet with an S Pen? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the perfect alternative. Amazon is now offering the device with a sweet $120 discount, making it a great choice for users seeking a sub-$300 tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, saving just $30 might not sound too exciting. But here's the kicker: this is only the second time Amazon has launched a price cut on its latest Lite model. Still not convinced? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be a great alternative. Right now, you can save $120 on the 128GB variant, bringing it to just under $280.

But if you're after a more contemporary model with 256GB of built-in storage, the S10 Lite clearly stands out. It features a beautiful 10.9-inch display, making it slightly larger than the S6 Lite. Plus, this Android tablet supports a higher 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother scrolling experience.

What about performance? The device packs the Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, so it should handle daily tasks and light multitasking just fine. Just don't expect insane performance potential here. The good news? It ships with the S Pen in the box at no extra cost, making studying, doodling, or jotting down notes a breeze.

What's useful here is the storage expansion capability. With a microSD card, you can get up to 2TB of space for pretty much everything you can think of. On top of that, the device runs on Android 15 out of the gate and gets seven years of software support. And with a 16-hour battery life, you're getting plenty of time to watch your favorite TV series.

Bottom line: the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite certainly isn't the most capable Samsung tablet. But it's more than suitable for everyday streaming, casual entertainment, and more. And with a $30 discount, it's even harder to resist. Grab yours at Amazon and save while this promo lasts.

The first sweet Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount is back in the game

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
196 stories
21 Oct, 2025
The first sweet Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount is back in the game
08 Oct, 2025
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen scores higher-than-ever discounts of up to $190
06 Oct, 2025
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
03 Oct, 2025
Budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is a hit at 27% off before Prime Day
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple will finally make touchscreen MacBooks only because of greed and you’ll pay for it

by Ilia Temelkov • 3

Find Apple's liquid glass design a bit much? A new toggle is here to help on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

by Johanna Romero • 8

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic

by Abdullah Asim • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless