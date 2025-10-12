Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
With its dependable performance and vibrant display, the tablet is an absolute no-brainer at its current Amazon price
October Prime Day may be long gone, but don’t fret if you missed out on getting an affordable tablet at an unbeatable price. Some of the unmissable tablet deals we saw during the event are still available, though as limited-time offers rather than Prime Day sales.
For instance, the Galaxy Tab A9+, which is among the best budget tablets on the market, by the way, is still selling like hot cakes at 32% off on Amazon. And we do mean selling like hot cakes, as the retailer has sold more than 10K units in the last month. So, this bad boy is definitely a top choice for shoppers on a budget.
Of course, we’re not surprised by that fact, as this sweet 32% discount slashes $71 off its price, dropping it below $149. And let us tell you, this tablet is an absolute no-brainer at $71 off.
Sure, you could argue that this is the 64GB version, which probably won’t be enough to store all your gym photos. However, you can expand its storage via a microSD card, so not having free space for your pictures shouldn’t be an issue.
As an entertainment device, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, boasting an 11-inch LCD screen with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. You’ll also enjoy immersive sound, as it rocks four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. And if that’s not enough, the display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the slate feel more responsive and powerful than it actually is.
So, when everything is considered, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a lot of value for its affordable price. Don’t miss out and grab one for much less than usual with this unmissable post-October Prime Day deal today!
Plus, the Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM on board allow it to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without issues. Of course, you’ll probably experience stutters if you run demanding apps or games, but you shouldn’t have any problems as long as you don’t push it too hard.
