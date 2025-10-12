Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price

Galaxy Tab A9+: Save $71 even after Prime Day! $71 off (32%) Amazon is still selling the Galaxy Tab A9+ at its Prime Day price. This allows you to score the 64GB version of this affordable slate for under $149, a whole $71 off its usual cost. The tablet also has a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you shouldn't have any issues with storage space. It's definitely a top pick for shoppers on a budget, so act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon



Of course, we’re not surprised by that fact, as this sweet 32% discount slashes $71 off its price, dropping it below $149. And let us tell you, this tablet is an absolute no-brainer at $71 off.Sure, you could argue that this is the 64GB version, which probably won’t be enough to store all your gym photos. However, you can expand its storage via a microSD card, so not having free space for your pictures shouldn’t be an issue.Plus, the Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM on board allow it to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without issues. Of course, you’ll probably experience stutters if you run demanding apps or games, but you shouldn’t have any problems as long as you don’t push it too hard.As an entertainment device, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, boasting an 11-inch LCD screen with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. You’ll also enjoy immersive sound, as it rocks four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. And if that’s not enough, the display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the slate feel more responsive and powerful than it actually is.So, when everything is considered, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a lot of value for its affordable price. Don’t miss out and grab one for much less than usual with this unmissable post-October Prime Day deal today!