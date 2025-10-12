iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price

With its dependable performance and vibrant display, the tablet is an absolute no-brainer at its current Amazon price

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.
October Prime Day may be long gone, but don’t fret if you missed out on getting an affordable tablet at an unbeatable price. Some of the unmissable tablet deals we saw during the event are still available, though as limited-time offers rather than Prime Day sales.

For instance, the Galaxy Tab A9+, which is among the best budget tablets on the market, by the way, is still selling like hot cakes at 32% off on Amazon. And we do mean selling like hot cakes, as the retailer has sold more than 10K units in the last month. So, this bad boy is definitely a top choice for shoppers on a budget.

Galaxy Tab A9+: Save $71 even after Prime Day!

$71 off (32%)
Amazon is still selling the Galaxy Tab A9+ at its Prime Day price. This allows you to score the 64GB version of this affordable slate for under $149, a whole $71 off its usual cost. The tablet also has a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you shouldn't have any issues with storage space. It's definitely a top pick for shoppers on a budget, so act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, we’re not surprised by that fact, as this sweet 32% discount slashes $71 off its price, dropping it below $149. And let us tell you, this tablet is an absolute no-brainer at $71 off.

Sure, you could argue that this is the 64GB version, which probably won’t be enough to store all your gym photos. However, you can expand its storage via a microSD card, so not having free space for your pictures shouldn’t be an issue.

Plus, the Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM on board allow it to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without issues. Of course, you’ll probably experience stutters if you run demanding apps or games, but you shouldn’t have any problems as long as you don’t push it too hard.

As an entertainment device, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, boasting an 11-inch LCD screen with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. You’ll also enjoy immersive sound, as it rocks four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. And if that’s not enough, the display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the slate feel more responsive and powerful than it actually is.

So, when everything is considered, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a lot of value for its affordable price. Don’t miss out and grab one for much less than usual with this unmissable post-October Prime Day deal today!

Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

by Abdullah Asim • 6

Weekly deals roundup: $400 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $365 off S25 Ultra, $190 off Pixel Tablet, and more

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes
Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless