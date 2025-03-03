Smartphones killed point-and-shoot cameras just for Xiaomi to reinvent point-and-shoots

Now, we're back to square one: will the modular phone succeed this time? Motorola and others have failed, so will Xiaomi learn from their mistakes?

We've come full circle now. Smartphones have successfully killed the point-and-shoot cameras (although these are getting quite the love in TikTok circles, but that's just a nostalgia hype) and now… now, we're back where we started: to point and shoot cameras.Just look at that thing:That's a Xiaomi concept phone.Although, from a certain distance, it does look like a "standard" form factor camera and nothing like a phone. Who knew that one of the corniest dad jokes – "Hey, my camera can text and call" (applicable for describing camera-centric flagships like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra , the iPhone 16 Pro Max , and all other phones that are focused on their camera performance) – will become a reality.A concept reality at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress), at least.However, that's not a traditional lens mounted on a phone's back. Be prepared to be blown away, because this "lens" is actually a standalone camera unit; there's a sensor inside and the back of the lens is tightly sealed. The phone's back is also sealed, no sensors are exposed like in a "regular" camera. These two attach to each other via strong magnets.Look:There are also two pins that are used for powering up the lens-camera module; there's an additional hole in between which is for the data transfer – it's called Xiaomi LaserLink Communication technology. It "transforms light data captured by the Light Fusion X Sensor" into "digital format" and transmits it as "near-infrared laser" to the smartphone.This is pretty revolutionary stuff. Xiaomi clarifies it's a Micro Four Thirds sensor (two times bigger than the 1-inch sensor type that's considered "huge" for mobile devices) sitting behind a 35mm lens with a large f/1.4 aperture. This – a bigger sensor and a large aperture – should result in exceptional low-light photography and extremely pleasing portraits.This combination accounts for the so-called bokeh, the term used to describe the aesthetically pleasing blurred out-of-focus areas which professional cameras and lenses can achieve. This is what the Portraits mode on your phone tries to imitate.Once upon a time, we were happy that phone cameras got really advanced and made smaller cameras obsolete; the advantage is that you don't need to bring along other things like extra lenses, filters, and whatnot.