Smartphones killed point-and-shoot cameras just for Xiaomi to reinvent point-and-shoots

By
2comments
MWC Camera Xiaomi
Xiaomi's concept camera phone.
We've come full circle now. Smartphones have successfully killed the point-and-shoot cameras (although these are getting quite the love in TikTok circles, but that's just a nostalgia hype) and now… now, we're back where we started: to point and shoot cameras.

Just look at that thing:



That's a Xiaomi concept phone.

Although, from a certain distance, it does look like a "standard" form factor camera and nothing like a phone. Who knew that one of the corniest dad jokes – "Hey, my camera can text and call" (applicable for describing camera-centric flagships like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and all other phones that are focused on their camera performance) – will become a reality.

A concept reality at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress), at least.

However, that's not a traditional lens mounted on a phone's back. Be prepared to be blown away, because this "lens" is actually a standalone camera unit; there's a sensor inside and the back of the lens is tightly sealed. The phone's back is also sealed, no sensors are exposed like in a "regular" camera. These two attach to each other via strong magnets.

Look:



There are also two pins that are used for powering up the lens-camera module; there's an additional hole in between which is for the data transfer – it's called Xiaomi LaserLink Communication technology. It "transforms light data captured by the Light Fusion X Sensor" into "digital format" and transmits it as "near-infrared laser" to the smartphone.



This is pretty revolutionary stuff. Xiaomi clarifies it's a Micro Four Thirds sensor (two times bigger than the 1-inch sensor type that's considered "huge" for mobile devices) sitting behind a 35mm lens with a large f/1.4 aperture. This – a bigger sensor and a large aperture – should result in exceptional low-light photography and extremely pleasing portraits.



This combination accounts for the so-called bokeh, the term used to describe the aesthetically pleasing blurred out-of-focus areas which professional cameras and lenses can achieve. This is what the Portraits mode on your phone tries to imitate.



Once upon a time, we were happy that phone cameras got really advanced and made smaller cameras obsolete; the advantage is that you don't need to bring along other things like extra lenses, filters, and whatnot.

Now, we're back to square one: will the modular phone succeed this time? Motorola and others have failed, so will Xiaomi learn from their mistakes?
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

