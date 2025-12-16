More details about the 10,000 mAh battery phone from Honor and a possible release window
The alleged Honor Power 2 could arrive with 80W charging speeds, but no wireless charging.
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The first-gen Honor Power for reference. | Image by Honor
Depending on the way you use your phone, you could get two days out of your, say, 5,000 mAh handset. Could you get four days without charging, if your phone had a 10,000 mAh capacity battery? Well, soon, you'll have the chance to test it out for yourself, as the Honor Power 2 is rumored to happen in the very near future.
There's a new report about the Honor Power 2 that sheds light on the rest of the phone.
It's once again claimed that this phone would incorporate the Dimensity 8500 chipset, so no raw power miracles are expected out of this mid-range silicon.
Next, the Power 2 might arrive with a flat 6.79-inch OLED LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) screen. It could offer a 1.5K resolution (2640 x 1200 pixels), but so far, there isn't any tip on the possible refresh rate. I personally doubt that it'll go as high as 165Hz like the OnePlus 15, for example. Speaking of the OnePlus 15, its 1272 x 2772 pixels resolution is also marketed as "1.5K" and it's barely greater than that of the Power 2's alleged resolution.
However, the Power 2 might ditch wireless charging support.
In terms of cameras, the Power 2 could land with a 50 MP main camera and an ultra-wide snapper on the back, and a 16 MP selfie.
Yes – modest cameras, a mid-range chipset, a 1.5K screen: but that's not bad at all, since we're not dealing with a flagship here.
The Honor Power 2 might launch in China in January 2026, and I'm really interested in its price. Its predecessor launched at under $300 (when directly converted), which is bonkers.
Depending on the way you use your phone, you could get two days out of your, say, 5,000 mAh handset. Could you get four days without charging, if your phone had a 10,000 mAh capacity battery? Well, soon, you'll have the chance to test it out for yourself, as the Honor Power 2 is rumored to happen in the very near future.
I've talked about the alleged Power 2 in recent weeks and I mentioned how its rumored 10,000 mAh battery capacity is precisely double the one on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its 5,000 mAh. To make things even funnier, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra could once again arrive with 5,000 mAh on board. Enough with the Galaxy realm, though.
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Which company should make the next 10,000 mAh phone?
Samsung.
34.78%
Apple.
10.14%
Google.
5.8%
Xiaomi.
14.49%
Vivo.
2.9%
Oppo.
13.04%
OnePlus.
11.59%
Nothing.
1.45%
Motorola.
2.9%
Other.
2.9%
A mid-range chipset
Image by Honor
There's a new report about the Honor Power 2 that sheds light on the rest of the phone.
It's once again claimed that this phone would incorporate the Dimensity 8500 chipset, so no raw power miracles are expected out of this mid-range silicon.
Next, the Power 2 might arrive with a flat 6.79-inch OLED LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) screen. It could offer a 1.5K resolution (2640 x 1200 pixels), but so far, there isn't any tip on the possible refresh rate. I personally doubt that it'll go as high as 165Hz like the OnePlus 15, for example. Speaking of the OnePlus 15, its 1272 x 2772 pixels resolution is also marketed as "1.5K" and it's barely greater than that of the Power 2's alleged resolution.
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In terms of charging, the good news is that 80W speeds are expected. That's great: imagine if you had to charge a 10,000 mAh battery with 25W speeds!
However, the Power 2 might ditch wireless charging support.
In terms of cameras, the Power 2 could land with a 50 MP main camera and an ultra-wide snapper on the back, and a 16 MP selfie.
So, nothing too crazy?
Yes – modest cameras, a mid-range chipset, a 1.5K screen: but that's not bad at all, since we're not dealing with a flagship here.
The Honor Power 2 might launch in China in January 2026, and I'm really interested in its price. Its predecessor launched at under $300 (when directly converted), which is bonkers.
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