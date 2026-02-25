Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Galaxy S26 Ultra camera: First samples vs S25 Ultra

Half a stop more light, but is it half a stop better?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera close-up showing redesigned rear module
A close-up image of the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera system. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 series. While the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus arrive without camera hardware changes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces meaningful improvements to two of its four cameras.

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung


Quick camera upgrades update


The new Ultra features revised optics for its 200 MP main camera and 50 MP 5x telephoto. The main camera's aperture widens from f/1.7 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to f/1.4, while the 5x telephoto goes from f/3.4 to f/2.9.

If my rough calculations are correct, that equates to roughly 47% more light for the main camera and about 37% more for the 5x telephoto. In camera talk terms, that is close to half a stop of additional light hitting the sensor, which should improve low-light performance and help both cameras achieve cleaner photos and higher detail.

The real question is how much of that shows up in actual photos. Now, we will be doing a deep dive to test this out thoroughly, but for now, let’s look at side-by-side camera samples from the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra to see whether the differences are noticeable at first glance.

Galaxy S26 Ultra first camera samples:



An overcast scene is not the most demanding scenario for a modern flagship camera, but differences are already visible. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s main camera pulls more detail from the shadows, particularly in the darker areas of the tree on the left.

Recommended For You

At the same time, Samsung appears to have dialed processing back toward a more vibrant look. Colors are slightly punchier and contrast is stronger.



In this sample, the processing differences are even more apparent. The Galaxy S26 Ultra delivers an image that looks both natural and lively, with stronger contrast and richer tones that do not feel exaggerated.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, produces a darker and flatter image. Shadows are lifted in a way that feels unnecessary, while highlights are subdued, giving the overall image a slightly muted appearance.


I don't see as big of a difference between the ultrawide cameras. The S26 Ultra once again has a bit more contrast and oomph to it, but overall it would be difficult to distinguish these images on a phone's screen.


The differences are quite minimal when it comes to the 3x telephoto camera. The Galaxy S26 Ultra leans toward a slightly cooler white balance, but that's about it.

In terms of detail, sharpness, and HDR performance, however, both phones appear identical. There is no obvious difference in resolution or dynamic range at this zoom range.


The situation is similar with the 5x telephoto. Although the Galaxy S26 Ultra features upgraded optics at this focal length, this particular scene does not really stress the camera enough to showcase that advantage.

Detail, contrast, and dynamic range look very close between the two models here. The benefits of the wider aperture are more likely to appear in low light or more challenging lighting conditions.


The situation at 10x zoom is the same as with 5x and 3x.


The selfie camera on the S26 Ultra is identical to its predecessor's, but once again I notice that Samsung has upped the contrast a little here.

From these samples, is the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade worth it?
41 Votes

Final thoughts


Even though these first samples were taken in fairly forgiving conditions, the differences between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra are still noticeable. The biggest shift appears to come from the image processing that goes on behind the scenes.

The S26 Ultra avoids the overly saturated, high-contrast look of older Galaxy generations while also stepping away from the flatter style of the S25 Ultra. The result is a more balanced image with natural tones and a balanced contrast that adds life to the image without.

Based on these early shots, I feel Samsung may have finally found a middle ground that feels both accurate and visually pleasing.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless