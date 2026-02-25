Galaxy S26 Ultra camera: First samples vs S25 Ultra

Galaxy S26

S26

Quick camera upgrades update

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra





Galaxy S26 Ultra first camera samples:





< S26 Ultra 1X S25 Ultra 1X >





Galaxy S26 Ultra ’s main camera pulls more detail from the shadows, particularly in the darker areas of the tree on the left.



Recommended For You An overcast scene is not the most demanding scenario for a modern flagship camera, but differences are already visible. The’s main camera pulls more detail from the shadows, particularly in the darker areas of the tree on the left.At the same time, Samsung appears to have dialed processing back toward a more vibrant look. Colors are slightly punchier and contrast is stronger.









< S26 Ultra 1X S25 Ultra 1X >





Galaxy S26 Ultra delivers an image that looks both natural and lively, with stronger contrast and richer tones that do not feel exaggerated.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra , on the other hand, produces a darker and flatter image. Shadows are lifted in a way that feels unnecessary, while highlights are subdued, giving the overall image a slightly muted appearance. In this sample, the processing differences are even more apparent. Thedelivers an image that looks both natural and lively, with stronger contrast and richer tones that do not feel exaggerated.The, on the other hand, produces a darker and flatter image. Shadows are lifted in a way that feels unnecessary, while highlights are subdued, giving the overall image a slightly muted appearance.





< S26 Ultra UW S26 Ultra UW >





I don't see as big of a difference between the ultrawide cameras. The S26 Ultra once again has a bit more contrast and oomph to it, but overall it would be difficult to distinguish these images on a phone's screen.





< S26 Ultra 3X S25 Ultra 3X >





The differences are quite minimal when it comes to the 3x telephoto camera. The Galaxy S26 Ultra leans toward a slightly cooler white balance, but that's about it.



In terms of detail, sharpness, and HDR performance, however, both phones appear identical. There is no obvious difference in resolution or dynamic range at this zoom range.

< S26 Ultra 5X S25 Ultra 5X >





The situation is similar with the 5x telephoto. Although the Galaxy S26 Ultra features upgraded optics at this focal length, this particular scene does not really stress the camera enough to showcase that advantage.



Detail, contrast, and dynamic range look very close between the two models here. The benefits of the wider aperture are more likely to appear in low light or more challenging lighting conditions.





< S26 Ultra 10X S25 Ultra 10X >





The situation at 10x zoom is the same as with 5x and 3x.





< S26 Ultra Selfie S25 Ultra Selfie >





The selfie camera on the S26 Ultra is identical to its predecessor's, but once again I notice that Samsung has upped the contrast a little here.





Final thoughts





Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra are still noticeable. The biggest shift appears to come from the image processing that goes on behind the scenes.



The S26 Ultra avoids the overly saturated, high-contrast look of older Galaxy generations while also stepping away from the flatter style of the S25 Ultra. The result is a more balanced image with natural tones and a balanced contrast that adds life to the image without.



Based on these early shots, I feel Samsung may have finally found a middle ground that feels both accurate and visually pleasing. Even though these first samples were taken in fairly forgiving conditions, the differences between theandare still noticeable. The biggest shift appears to come from the image processing that goes on behind the scenes.Theavoids the overly saturated, high-contrast look of older Galaxy generations while also stepping away from the flatter style of the S25 Ultra. The result is a more balanced image with natural tones and a balanced contrast that adds life to the image without.Based on these early shots, I feel Samsung may have finally found a middle ground that feels both accurate and visually pleasing.

