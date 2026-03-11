Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic 8 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic 8 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

Honor has made big strides in photo quality, but is that enough to compete with the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Galaxy S26 Ultra on the left, Honor Magic 8 Pro on the right
Wider apertures make for better nightography on the Galaxy | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is no longer the only camera phone in town, and in early 2026 the competition is fierce. Honor has been one company stepping up its camera capabilities in a big way with its latest Honor Magic 8 Pro flagship.

But how does that compete against the Galaxy S26 Ultra and does it stand a chance?

In this comparison, I took both phones on a photo walk and captured dozens of photos in all sorts of conditions — from bright daylight to night photos, using the main camera, ultra-wide one, zooming and taking selfies. Let's take a look at the results.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic 8 Pro Camera Specs:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Honor Magic8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Honor Magic8 Pro
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		50 MP (OIS)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 85 mm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 50 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic8 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


The Galaxy and the Honor both use the same 1/1.3-inch sensor size for the main camera, but the Galaxy features faster, f/1.4 aperture that lets more light in than the f/1.6 aperture on the Honor.

The ultra-wide camera is a bit wider on the Honor at 12mm, but the Samsung again has an advantage with a slightly wider aperture (f/1.9 vs f/2.0 on the Honor).

The zoom camera has also improved in a big way on the Honor, now featuring a 1/1.4-inch sensor, much bigger than the 1/2.5-inch sensor on the Galaxy.

Also read:

But let's see which phone actually captures the better-looking photos.

Main Camera














Zoom









Ultra-Wide










Selfie





Who is your winner in this comparison: the Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Honor Magic 8 Pro?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
