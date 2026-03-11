Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic 8 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

Samsung is no longer the only camera phone in town, and in early 2026 the competition is fierce. Honor has been one company stepping up its camera capabilities in a big way with its latest Honor Magic 8 Pro flagship.





But how does that compete against the Galaxy S26 Ultra and does it stand a chance?





In this comparison, I took both phones on a photo walk and captured dozens of photos in all sorts of conditions — from bright daylight to night photos, using the main camera, ultra-wide one, zooming and taking selfies. Let's take a look at the results.



Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic 8 Pro Camera Specs:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Honor Magic8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Honor Magic8 Pro Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.4

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 50 MP (OIS)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3" Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Sensor size: 1/2.5"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 12 mm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)

Optical zoom: 3.7x

Aperture size: F2.6

Focal Length: 85 mm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.9

Focal Length: 115 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 50 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic8 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool



The Galaxy and the Honor both use the same 1/1.3-inch sensor size for the main camera, but the Galaxy features faster, f/1.4 aperture that lets more light in than the f/1.6 aperture on the Honor.

The ultra-wide camera is a bit wider on the Honor at 12mm, but the Samsung again has an advantage with a slightly wider aperture (f/1.9 vs f/2.0 on the Honor).

The zoom camera has also improved in a big way on the Honor, now featuring a 1/1.4-inch sensor, much bigger than the 1/2.5-inch sensor on the Galaxy.

But let's see which phone actually captures the better-looking photos.

Main Camera

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

Zoom

< Galaxy 30X Honor 30X >

< Galaxy 30X Honor 30X >

< Galaxy 10X Honor 10X >

< Galaxy 10X Honor 10X >

< Galaxy 5X Honor 5X >

< Galaxy 5X Honor 5X >

< Galaxy 5X Honor 5X >

Ultra-Wide

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

Selfie

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

< Galaxy Honor >

Who is your winner in this comparison: the Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Honor Magic 8 Pro?



