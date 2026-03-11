Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic 8 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Honor has made big strides in photo quality, but is that enough to compete with the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wider apertures make for better nightography on the Galaxy | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is no longer the only camera phone in town, and in early 2026 the competition is fierce. Honor has been one company stepping up its camera capabilities in a big way with its latest Honor Magic 8 Pro flagship.
But how does that compete against the Galaxy S26 Ultra and does it stand a chance?
In this comparison, I took both phones on a photo walk and captured dozens of photos in all sorts of conditions — from bright daylight to night photos, using the main camera, ultra-wide one, zooming and taking selfies. Let's take a look at the results.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic 8 Pro Camera Specs:
|
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|Honor Magic8 Pro
|Main camera
| 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
| 50 MP (OIS)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm
|Third camera
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 85 mm
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
|50 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Honor Magic8 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
The Galaxy and the Honor both use the same 1/1.3-inch sensor size for the main camera, but the Galaxy features faster, f/1.4 aperture that lets more light in than the f/1.6 aperture on the Honor.
The ultra-wide camera is a bit wider on the Honor at 12mm, but the Samsung again has an advantage with a slightly wider aperture (f/1.9 vs f/2.0 on the Honor).
The zoom camera has also improved in a big way on the Honor, now featuring a 1/1.4-inch sensor, much bigger than the 1/2.5-inch sensor on the Galaxy.
Recommended For You
Also read:
But let's see which phone actually captures the better-looking photos.
Main Camera
Zoom
Ultra-Wide
Selfie
Who is your winner in this comparison: the Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Honor Magic 8 Pro?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: