Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news

Samsung joins Apple in extending the base storage of the entry-level Galaxy S26 model.

Samsung doesn’t appear to intend to introduce significant changes with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, but there could be more than one nice upgrade. One of those is revealed by the latest leak, which includes information about the colors and storage options for all upcoming models.

Galaxy S26 will get a base storage upgrade


Samsung is all but confirmed to offer the vanilla Galaxy S26 with 256 GB base storage. That detail was revealed by an online retailer in Finland, which has leaked information about all Galaxy S26 series models that will be offered in the European country.

The leaked list of storage and color options confirms four of the previously leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra colors, which will also be used for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus. Those colors are:
  • Black
  • White
  • Sky Blue
  • Cobalt Violet

An earlier leak by Evan Blass included Silver Shadow and Pink Gold options for the S26 Ultra, which could be online exclusive or simply unavailable in the specific retailer, country, or region.

Pushed by the competition



Samsung was long overdue to upgrade the base storage on all its flagship smartphones. Living in the age of 4K video, high-resolution videos, and giant apps is difficult to fit within 128 GB. The company had already expanded the base storage of the other two models, so it was only a matter of time.

What base storage is appropriate for you?


Undoubtedly, Apple’s move to 256 GB as a base storage for the vanilla iPhone 17 was a major push for Samsung. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro also launched with 128 GB storage, but Google is likely to match its competitors with the Pixel 11.

About time


Regardless of the reason Samsung finally took that step, I think it’s one of the most noticeable improvements of the Galaxy S26. As much as I rely on cloud storage, 128 GB is just not sufficient anymore, especially on a premium smartphone.
