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Galaxy S26 demands your attention with a lovely $100 discount on Amazon

The phone is selling like hotcakes, so act fast and save while you still can!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
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A person holding a Galaxy S26.
It's sleek, powerful, and now more affordable. | Image by PhoneArena

The Galaxy S26 may be the entry model of Samsung’s latest high-end lineup, but it’s still a force to be reckoned with. And right now it's even more tempting thanks to a sweet $100 discount on Amazon that drops the 256GB model below $800. Plus, all color options are available at the same price, enabling you to grab the one you like the most.

Just be sure to act fast and capitalize on this deal now, as this is a limited-time offer and Amazon has already sold over 1K units in the past month alone. I don’t know how long the promo will last, which is why acting quickly and pulling the trigger while reading this article is crucial.

Galaxy S26 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (11%)
Thanks to a sweet $100 price cut on Amazon, the Galaxy S26 with 256GB of space can be yours for under $800. Between its lightning-fast performance, elite camera setup, and beautiful display, choosing this as your next phone is a no-brainer. So, don't miss out and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
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To be honest, I’m not surprised that Amazon has shipped so many units of the Galaxy S26. While it may lack the fancy “Ultra” in its moniker, it comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That, combined with 12GB of RAM, allows our friend here to handle absolutely anything a hectic day could throw at it, including heavy multitasking, demanding apps, and, why not, a game like Genshin Impact during your lunch break.

If you prefer to watch YouTube videos instead, you’ll do that in stunning quality thanks to the 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a high 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Scrolling through Insta and browsing the latest mobile tech news on PhoneArena.com will feel effortless too, as the screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can also capture every special moment in jaw-dropping clarity thanks to the onboard 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. Keeping all of this running is a 4,300mAh battery, which packs enough juice to easily get you through a full day without needing a top-up.

Now toss Samsung’s promised seven years of software updates into the mix, and getting a Galaxy S26 for $100 off suddenly becomes a decision both your inner self and your wallet are rooting for. Therefore, don’t miss out and save while the deal is still up for grabs!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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