Galaxy S25+ ticks all the right boxes — now for $120 off

This is one of the best phones on the market, and is an absolute bargain at its current price.

As we shared, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is selling at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon and is a must-have if you’re after a 12.4-inch powerhouse. But if you already have a fancy tablet and are in the market for a plus-sized smartphone, you definitely want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy S25+ as well.

The e-commerce giant is currently offering a generous $120 discount on the 512GB version of this powerhouse, allowing you to score the model in Icyblue for south of $1,000. And while this isn’t exactly a new offer, it’s still a promo that’s worth taking advantage of. After all, saving $120 on one of the best phones in 2025 is always a welcome opportunity, right?

Galaxy S25+ 512GB, Icyblue: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

$120 off (11%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $120 discount on the Galaxy S25+ with 512GB of storage, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $1,000. This is one of the best phones money can buy right now, delivering high-end performance all while packing a gorgeous display and good cameras.
Buy at Amazon


Not to mention, our friend here more than compensates for its higher price, as it delivers on all other important fronts. Boasting a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can easily handle any task or game available on the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, its stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display not only has a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution but also supports HDR, delivering gorgeous visuals. Plus, with a 120Hz refresh rate, switching between menus and scrolling Insta’s endless feed of reels is an absolute breeze.

Since it’s a high-end phone, it also impresses in the camera department. It comes equipped with a 50MP main snapper, which takes beautiful photos and can capture videos in 8K resolution.

Now add a 4,900mAh battery that offers all-day battery life, and it’s easy to see why the Galaxy S25+ is a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—save today!

