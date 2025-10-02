Galaxy S25+ ticks all the right boxes — now for $120 off
This is one of the best phones on the market, and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Don't miss out!
As we shared, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is selling at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon and is a must-have if you’re after a 12.4-inch powerhouse. But if you already have a fancy tablet and are in the market for a plus-sized smartphone, you definitely want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy S25+ as well.
Not to mention, our friend here more than compensates for its higher price, as it delivers on all other important fronts. Boasting a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can easily handle any task or game available on the Google Play Store.
Since it’s a high-end phone, it also impresses in the camera department. It comes equipped with a 50MP main snapper, which takes beautiful photos and can capture videos in 8K resolution.
Now add a 4,900mAh battery that offers all-day battery life, and it’s easy to see why the Galaxy S25+ is a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—save today!
The e-commerce giant is currently offering a generous $120 discount on the 512GB version of this powerhouse, allowing you to score the model in Icyblue for south of $1,000. And while this isn’t exactly a new offer, it’s still a promo that’s worth taking advantage of. After all, saving $120 on one of the best phones in 2025 is always a welcome opportunity, right?
Meanwhile, its stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display not only has a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution but also supports HDR, delivering gorgeous visuals. Plus, with a 120Hz refresh rate, switching between menus and scrolling Insta’s endless feed of reels is an absolute breeze.
