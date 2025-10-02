Galaxy S25+ ticks all the right boxes — now for $120 off

Galaxy S25+ 512GB, Icyblue: Now $120 OFF on Amazon! $120 off (11%) Amazon is offering a sweet $120 discount on the Galaxy S25+ with 512GB of storage, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $1,000. This is one of the best phones money can buy right now, delivering high-end performance all while packing a gorgeous display and good cameras. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25+



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer