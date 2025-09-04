Galaxy S25 FE, the first Galaxy S phone with One UI 8, is now official

Galaxy S25

Time for good news: the FE comes with a slightly larger battery on board:Charging speeds also get a boost and the old 25W are now replaced by 45W, but you should only use Samsung-approved bricks and cables. Of course, the FE won't come with a 45W power adapter and a cable in the box – these are sold separately.With a 45W brick, users will be able to get up to 65% charge in around half an hour. Wireless charging is also possible, and it should top out at 15W – not great, but if you work at a desk, this speed shouldn't bother you at all.The new S25 FE is marginally smaller than its predecessor and now comes at 190g, with 76.6 x 161.3 x 7.4 mm dimensions – the S24 FE was 8 mm thick. So if you're fond of slim phones, the S25 FE will grab your attention.Overall, the new model is almost a carbon copy of the previous FE. A nice, sleek design with rounded corners and the Galaxy rear camera alignment.It comes in the following colors, which are not the boldest out there:The phone offers an IP68 rate of protection against water and dust, which means submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes is possible. Of course, rinse residue and dry well after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use, Samsung says.The FE is the first Galaxy S device with on board: that's Samsung's skin. For now, only Galaxy Z foldables (that were unveiled on July 9) come with on board. The OS is currently in beta mode for the rest of the devices.Of course, AI is in the limelight. FE introduces AI features integrated through and multimodal AI systems, combining voice, touch, and visual input. enables real-time, visually aware conversations by processing what the camera sees and providing context-based responses. For example, when comparing clothing options for a trip, the device can offer suggestions based on the destination's weather. brings information directly to the lock screen, presenting updates, notifications, music controls, and routines, with options for customization. delivers daily summaries such as traffic conditions, reminders, calendar events, and fitness updates. with Google lets users access information instantly by circling items on the screen. For gaming, this feature can provide quick tips and strategies without interrupting play. sets up encrypted storage spaces for individual apps within the device's secure storage, making sure each app can only reach its own data. It works with Galaxy's Personal Data Engine to keep information and preferences stored locally, protected by Knox Vault. Together, these features strengthen security and privacy in a changing digital environment.As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the FE starts at the same price as its predecessor, as no price hikes have been introduced.The starting price is $650, the device is available starting today, and it comes with six months of free access to Gemini Advanced.Yes, the S25 FE is all about AI, as it seems. Apart from that, I could recommend it solely to people who don't want a phone other than a 2025 Galaxy, but they don't want to break the bank.