Galaxy S25 FE, the first Galaxy S phone with One UI 8, is now official
Samsung introduces minimal hardware upgrades and bets all on AI.
It's that FE time of the year again – and the new Galaxy S25 FE is now officially presented by Samsung. There wasn't a big, dedicated Unpacked event – those are reserved for the "regular" flagships and foldables. Instead, Samsung presented the S25 FE online.
It's a pretty standard, sleek 6.7-inch phone that won't blow your mind away, but won't let you down, either.
The Galaxy S25 FE comes with a nice, large 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which supports either a 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling. The panel supports Samsung's Vision Booster technology that improves how users see content on their devices. Built with different viewing needs and preferences in mind, it enhances display quality on products such as tablets, making visuals clearer, easier to read, and more comfortable to look at.
In terms of storage, fans can choose between 128, 256 GB, or 512 GB and, of course, no microSD slot for expansion is present.
The chipset under the hood that drives it all is the Exynos 2400, which was the silicon Samsung used for the Galaxy S24 units that were sold outside the US. The Exynos 2400 will not let you down, but if raw power is what you're after, it's best to look somewhere else.
The Exynos 2400 is a step behind the Exynos 2500 – a chipset, used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, for example. Similarly, the Exynos 2500 was a clear step (or more) behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (which is used in the Galaxy S25).
So, if you think the Galaxy S25 FE will bless you with the same performance levels as the "regular" Galaxy S25 – it won't.
A nice addition is a 10% larger vapor chamber (over the previous model) and the goal is to keep things cool for a better performance. As you know, high temperatures are your phone's enemy.
There are four cameras in total on the Galaxy S25 FE – three on the rear panel and a selfie snapper:
It seems that the camera setup is the one from the S24 FE (and some components come from S23 FE), but the selfie is upgraded from 10 to 12 MP sensor.
The main camera utilizes by far the best, largest sensor, and has the largest aperture of all – this allows more light to come in through, which results in a better photo quality overall.
While it's impressive that there is a dedicated telephoto with a 3x optical zoom, the 8 MP sensor sounds too archaic to be taken seriously, even in the AI age. True, today's software algorithms can make wonders out of a simple photo, but anything under 10 MP looks like a compromise… a compromise that one should make, given what rivals offer.
Of course, there are AI-driven tools powered by the ProVisual Engine. Night photography is improved with reduced noise for clearer low-light shots, while Super HDR brings more accurate colors and contrast to video. Photo Assist makes on-device editing more intuitive, giving users more control over their images.
Generative Edit can identify people in the background of photos and suggest removing them without manual adjustments, and Portrait Studio introduces customizable avatars with more natural facial details. Instant Slow-mo adds another layer of creativity by turning any video into slow motion with a single tap.
Time for good news: the Galaxy S25 FE comes with a slightly larger battery on board:
Charging speeds also get a boost and the old 25W are now replaced by 45W, but you should only use Samsung-approved bricks and cables. Of course, the Galaxy S25 FE won't come with a 45W power adapter and a cable in the box – these are sold separately.
The new S25 FE is marginally smaller than its predecessor and now comes at 190g, with 76.6 x 161.3 x 7.4 mm dimensions – the S24 FE was 8 mm thick. So if you're fond of slim phones, the S25 FE will grab your attention.
Overall, the new model is almost a carbon copy of the previous FE. A nice, sleek design with rounded corners and the Galaxy rear camera alignment.
It comes in the following colors, which are not the boldest out there:
The phone offers an IP68 rate of protection against water and dust, which means submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes is possible. Of course, rinse residue and dry well after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use, Samsung says.
The Galaxy S25 FE is the first Galaxy S device with One UI 8 on board: that's Samsung's Android 16 skin. For now, only Galaxy Z foldables (that were unveiled on July 9) come with One UI 8 on board. The OS is currently in beta mode for the rest of the devices.
Of course, AI is in the limelight. Galaxy S25 FE introduces AI features integrated through One UI 8 and multimodal AI systems, combining voice, touch, and visual input.
Gemini Live enables real-time, visually aware conversations by processing what the camera sees and providing context-based responses. For example, when comparing clothing options for a trip, the device can offer suggestions based on the destination's weather.
Now Bar brings information directly to the lock screen, presenting updates, notifications, music controls, and routines, with options for customization. Now Brief delivers daily summaries such as traffic conditions, reminders, calendar events, and fitness updates.
Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) sets up encrypted storage spaces for individual apps within the device's secure storage, making sure each app can only reach its own data. It works with Galaxy's Personal Data Engine to keep information and preferences stored locally, protected by Knox Vault. Together, these features strengthen security and privacy in a changing digital environment.
As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the Galaxy S25 FE starts at the same price as its predecessor, as no price hikes have been introduced.
The starting price is $650, the device is available starting today, and it comes with six months of free access to Gemini Advanced.
Yes, the S25 FE is all about AI, as it seems. Apart from that, I could recommend it solely to people who don't want a phone other than a 2025 Galaxy, but they don't want to break the bank.
The best part about it is that there are no price hikes present!
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster
- Exynos 2400 chipset, 8 GB RAM and 128/256/512 GB storage
- Quad camera setup: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and upgraded 12 MP front camera
- 4,900 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
- One UI 8 (Android 16) with built-in Galaxy AI features,
- IP68 water/dust resistance
Display, chipset, memory
Image by Samsung
The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM on board, which could be seen as a bit limiting by some, now that 12 GB becomes sort of a standard. The regular Galaxy S25, for example, comes with 12 GB of RAM, so its Fan Edition variant clearly lags behind.
In terms of storage, fans can choose between 128, 256 GB, or 512 GB and, of course, no microSD slot for expansion is present.
The chipset under the hood that drives it all is the Exynos 2400, which was the silicon Samsung used for the Galaxy S24 units that were sold outside the US. The Exynos 2400 will not let you down, but if raw power is what you're after, it's best to look somewhere else.
The Exynos 2400 is a step behind the Exynos 2500 – a chipset, used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, for example. Similarly, the Exynos 2500 was a clear step (or more) behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (which is used in the Galaxy S25).
So, if you think the Galaxy S25 FE will bless you with the same performance levels as the "regular" Galaxy S25 – it won't.
A nice addition is a 10% larger vapor chamber (over the previous model) and the goal is to keep things cool for a better performance. As you know, high temperatures are your phone's enemy.
Camera and modes
Image by Samsung
There are four cameras in total on the Galaxy S25 FE – three on the rear panel and a selfie snapper:
- 50 MP main, OIS, f/1.8 aperture
- 12 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture
- 8 MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom, OIS, f/2.4 aperture
- 12 MP selfie, f/2.2 aperture
It seems that the camera setup is the one from the S24 FE (and some components come from S23 FE), but the selfie is upgraded from 10 to 12 MP sensor.
The main camera utilizes by far the best, largest sensor, and has the largest aperture of all – this allows more light to come in through, which results in a better photo quality overall.
While it's impressive that there is a dedicated telephoto with a 3x optical zoom, the 8 MP sensor sounds too archaic to be taken seriously, even in the AI age. True, today's software algorithms can make wonders out of a simple photo, but anything under 10 MP looks like a compromise… a compromise that one should make, given what rivals offer.
Of course, there are AI-driven tools powered by the ProVisual Engine. Night photography is improved with reduced noise for clearer low-light shots, while Super HDR brings more accurate colors and contrast to video. Photo Assist makes on-device editing more intuitive, giving users more control over their images.
Generative Edit can identify people in the background of photos and suggest removing them without manual adjustments, and Portrait Studio introduces customizable avatars with more natural facial details. Instant Slow-mo adds another layer of creativity by turning any video into slow motion with a single tap.
Battery
Image by Samsung
Time for good news: the Galaxy S25 FE comes with a slightly larger battery on board:
- Galaxy S25 FE: 4,900 mAh
- Galaxy S24 FE: 4,700 mAh
Charging speeds also get a boost and the old 25W are now replaced by 45W, but you should only use Samsung-approved bricks and cables. Of course, the Galaxy S25 FE won't come with a 45W power adapter and a cable in the box – these are sold separately.
With a 45W brick, users will be able to get up to 65% charge in around half an hour. Wireless charging is also possible, and it should top out at 15W – not great, but if you work at a desk, this speed shouldn't bother you at all.
Design
Image by Samsung
The new S25 FE is marginally smaller than its predecessor and now comes at 190g, with 76.6 x 161.3 x 7.4 mm dimensions – the S24 FE was 8 mm thick. So if you're fond of slim phones, the S25 FE will grab your attention.
Overall, the new model is almost a carbon copy of the previous FE. A nice, sleek design with rounded corners and the Galaxy rear camera alignment.
It comes in the following colors, which are not the boldest out there:
- Jet Black
- Navy
- Icy Blue
- White
The phone offers an IP68 rate of protection against water and dust, which means submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes is possible. Of course, rinse residue and dry well after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use, Samsung says.
Software and features
Image by Samsung
The Galaxy S25 FE is the first Galaxy S device with One UI 8 on board: that's Samsung's Android 16 skin. For now, only Galaxy Z foldables (that were unveiled on July 9) come with One UI 8 on board. The OS is currently in beta mode for the rest of the devices.
Of course, AI is in the limelight. Galaxy S25 FE introduces AI features integrated through One UI 8 and multimodal AI systems, combining voice, touch, and visual input.
Gemini Live enables real-time, visually aware conversations by processing what the camera sees and providing context-based responses. For example, when comparing clothing options for a trip, the device can offer suggestions based on the destination's weather.
Now Bar brings information directly to the lock screen, presenting updates, notifications, music controls, and routines, with options for customization. Now Brief delivers daily summaries such as traffic conditions, reminders, calendar events, and fitness updates.
Circle to Search with Google lets users access information instantly by circling items on the screen. For gaming, this feature can provide quick tips and strategies without interrupting play.
Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) sets up encrypted storage spaces for individual apps within the device's secure storage, making sure each app can only reach its own data. It works with Galaxy's Personal Data Engine to keep information and preferences stored locally, protected by Knox Vault. Together, these features strengthen security and privacy in a changing digital environment.
Price and availability
As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the Galaxy S25 FE starts at the same price as its predecessor, as no price hikes have been introduced.
The starting price is $650, the device is available starting today, and it comes with six months of free access to Gemini Advanced.
Yes, the S25 FE is all about AI, as it seems. Apart from that, I could recommend it solely to people who don't want a phone other than a 2025 Galaxy, but they don't want to break the bank.
