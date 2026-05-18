Amazon’s $150 discount makes the Galaxy S25 FE the hottest flagship-killer on the block
It's definitely a good pick if you don't want to overspend on a high-end phone.
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A flagship-grade phone at a mid-range price. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S FE series is the perfect choice if you want flagship specs at a way more budget-friendly price. And right now, you can score a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE at an even lower cost—if you hurry up, that is.
Amazon is offering a hefty $150 discount on the model with 128GB of storage, dropping the one in Navy to just under $500. And that’s a bargain price, firstly because it’s way cheaper than the usual $650 price tag, and secondly, because it's just $50 away from its lowest point ever. As is the case with these deals, though, I don’t know how long the promo will stay available, which is why I encourage you to act quickly and save now.
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Powered by 8GB of RAM and the same Exynos 2400 chipset found in international Galaxy S24 models, the Galaxy S25 FE delivers insane performance for under $500. It can handle anything from reading news on PhoneArena to playing heavy games like Genshin Impact without any issues.
If that’s not enough, it boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a crisp 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, offering stunning visuals when streaming the latest videos on the PhoneArena YouTube channel—subscribe if you haven’t already, wink wink. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, even your endless scrolling on Insta will feel blazing-fast.
You’re also getting the same 50MP main camera that the Galaxy S24 comes with, meaning you’ll be able to capture every significant moment, like your next birthday party or family dinner, in stunning quality. And the best part is you’ll be able to do so for quite a long time, as Samsung has promised seven years of software support for this bad boy—meaning it'll stay supported until somewhere around September 2032, which is still very far away.
Overall, the Galaxy S25 FE is a hot pick, and I’m sure you don’t want to miss out on getting one for less than $500, even if Navy isn’t exactly your color. After all, you can always put a fancy case on it that best matches your style. Don’t miss out!
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