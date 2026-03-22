At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
With incredible performance, a gorgeous display, and a slim form factor, this bad boy is an absolute bargain!
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A person holding a Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image by PhoneArena
I’ve been a techie since forever, and I remember the days when flagship phones were the only ones worth getting. Back then, anything below them was painfully slow, and you had to wait ages—okay, seconds, but you know what I mean—for the device to open a game or any app for that matter. Nowadays, we don’t have that problem anymore, which I’m very grateful for, but we have a different issue: today’s phones look and feel like bricks.
Most smartphones on the market are these chunky devices that look like the iPhone—I know, I deserve the hate for that— and are so bulky that they're hard to carry around. Fortunately, we have slim phones like the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge, which are lightweight, don’t look like bricks, and easily slip into pockets. And right now, the latter is selling at a fantastic discount on Amazon.
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The e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping $320 off the 512GB model, dropping its price below $900. This is obviously still far from affordable, but given that the phone would usually set you back about $1,220, I believe it’s a bargain. Just don’t wait around for long, as the promo has been live for a while now and might expire soon.
It may be Sammy’s slimmest Galaxy phone yet, but let me tell you this: there’s a lot of firepower in that 5.8mm-thick case. Powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it effortlessly runs any app, game, or task you throw its way. This also makes it a great long-term option. That power, coupled with seven years of software updates, means the phone will stay relevant for a long time before needing a replacement.
Not to mention, you’ll also get to enjoy a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a crisp 3120 x 1440 resolution. This screen further enhances the experience with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling, alongside HDR support that brings high-quality content to life with vivid detail.
It’s not all perfect, however, as Samsung had to make some compromises for that slimness. That’s why there’s no telephoto lens on board and the battery is just 3,900mAh, which is quite small by today’s standards. Yet, these trade-offs are far from dealbreakers, as the power cell still reliably lasts an entire day and the combination of the 200MP main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide cameras produces stunning photos, provided you aren't zooming.
So, yeah! If you’re tired of walking around with a brick in your pocket and want a phone with an insane amount of firepower and compact dimensions, the Galaxy S25 Edge might be what you’ve been needing all along. If it ticks all the right boxes and you’re willing to give it a try, I suggest you act quickly and snag one at this bargain price while you still can!
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