Galaxy S23 users report camera downgrade after One UI 7 update

One UI 7 brought new features, but also unexpected problems: blurry photos and camera lag.

Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
Galaxy S23 users report camera downgrade after One UI 7 update
One UI 7 was one long-awaited update. But it seems not all is fine and dandy. Many Galaxy S23 users are now reporting a drop in camera quality after installing the update. And the issues are not minor. 

Multiple reports suggest that after installing One UI 7 (based on Android 15), many Galaxy S23 owners are seeing a noticeable downgrade in camera performance on their phones. 

One UI 7 has been previously reported to cause issues, and now Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, and even Galaxy S23 FE users are seeing a drop in camera performance. The list of observed issues includes blurry photos, washed-out photos, and the crispness that their phones usually offered being gone. 

Reportedly, distant sceneries are looking blurry, close-ups are too soft, and colors appear dull, even if the photo was taken in good lighting conditions. Obviously, things that weren't present on the affected phones before. 

Apparently, it's not just the quality of still images that has been affected. Some users also report a lag with the camera app itself. Things like delays when switching between camera modes or between the front and rear cameras are also being observed. On top of that, previews appear to slowly come for some users as well. And of course, all of these are pretty frustrating issues to deal with. 

Have you noticed any issues after installing One UI 7 on your device?

Vote View Result


Luckily, the issues don't seem to be universal, but there are quite a lot of reports of similar buds, so it's not a minor issue either. Many of the S23 users have tried clearing the camera app's cache and resetting settings to no avail. 

So far, Samsung has not commented on the issue or released an official statement. However, community moderators and members of Samsung support teams are telling users to submit error reports in the Samsung Members app. Also, detailed log files are requested with the reports, so that the Samsung team may investigate the cause of the issue. 

Meanwhile, One UI 7 has also caused some users to see network and Bluetooth connectivity problems. Hopefully, Samsung manages to fix the issues quickly. 

I personally think it's a real letdown when a big update, something you're excited about, ends up messing with features you use every day, like the camera. The Galaxy S23 lineup has some of the best smartphone cameras out there, so seeing a drop in quality after an update is understandably frustrating.
 
It's good that not everyone is affected, but still, for those who are, it takes away from the whole experience. Hopefully, Samsung listens to the feedback and rolls out a fix soon – because users shouldn't have to compromise on something they paid premium money for.

