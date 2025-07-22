Galaxy S23 users report camera downgrade after One UI 7 update
One UI 7 brought new features, but also unexpected problems: blurry photos and camera lag.
One UI 7 was one long-awaited update. But it seems not all is fine and dandy. Many Galaxy S23 users are now reporting a drop in camera quality after installing the update. And the issues are not minor.
Multiple reports suggest that after installing One UI 7 (based on Android 15), many Galaxy S23 owners are seeing a noticeable downgrade in camera performance on their phones.
Reportedly, distant sceneries are looking blurry, close-ups are too soft, and colors appear dull, even if the photo was taken in good lighting conditions. Obviously, things that weren't present on the affected phones before.
Luckily, the issues don't seem to be universal, but there are quite a lot of reports of similar buds, so it's not a minor issue either. Many of the S23 users have tried clearing the camera app's cache and resetting settings to no avail.
So far, Samsung has not commented on the issue or released an official statement. However, community moderators and members of Samsung support teams are telling users to submit error reports in the Samsung Members app. Also, detailed log files are requested with the reports, so that the Samsung team may investigate the cause of the issue.
Meanwhile, One UI 7 has also caused some users to see network and Bluetooth connectivity problems. Hopefully, Samsung manages to fix the issues quickly.
It's good that not everyone is affected, but still, for those who are, it takes away from the whole experience. Hopefully, Samsung listens to the feedback and rolls out a fix soon – because users shouldn't have to compromise on something they paid premium money for.
