Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event

Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event0
As a confirmation of the color-oriented nature of the event, tipster @FrontTron has published three images of the new color options for the Galaxy Buds 2.
The brand was created in 2002 by Gildas Loaëc, Masaya Kuroki, and design house Åbäke. The leaked images show the iconic fox (kitsune means fox in Japanese) under the starry sky.
There’s no information about pricing and availability, but the Maison Kitsune edition is expected to come in limited quantities, and to cost a little extra. Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2 back in August with some great features and an affordable price tag ($149.99).