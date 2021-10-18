Notification Center

Accessories Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event
Samsung surprisingly announced the second part of its Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for October 20th, 7 a.m. PT. And before you get excited about a potential Galaxy S21 FE announcement, Samsung has confirmed that the event will be all about colors.

As a confirmation of the color-oriented nature of the event, tipster @FrontTron has published three images of the new color options for the Galaxy Buds 2.

According to the leak, the new colors will be Absolute Black, Vivid Lemon, and Maison Kitsune, the latter being a special edition collaboration between Samsung and the Japanese-French brand Maison Kitsune.

The brand was created in 2002 by Gildas Loaëc, Masaya Kuroki, and design house Åbäke. The leaked images show the iconic fox (kitsune means fox in Japanese) under the starry sky.

There’s no information about pricing and availability, but the Maison Kitsune edition is expected to come in limited quantities, and to cost a little extra. Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2 back in August with some great features and an affordable price tag ($149.99).

