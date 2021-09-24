Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G enters mass production

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G enters mass production0
The upcoming Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be as clever in terms of specs as its predecessor, mixing high end processors with midrange memory, and cutting display specs corners just where it counts to achieve one sweet price that will make it the envy of value-for-money lovers.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release confirmed for October
Samsung's S21 FE release date was tipped to be in October, with preorders starting October 20, and Korea's ETNews just confirmed that the phone is on track for next month's release indeed.
The S21 FE was supposed to launch in August, concurrently with Samsung's big Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Unpacked event, yet the festivities came and went with nary a whiff of its presence during the keynote save for some purported promo video spotting.
Now, however, the chip shortage situation has somewhat receded, tip industry insiders, and an October announcement seems increasingly likely, although Korean carriers say that no actual date has been set in stone so far:
We considered delaying the release due to a lack of semiconductors, but we know that the Galaxy S21 FE has now been decided for a sequential release as the demand for the Galaxy S21 FE is substantial.
The report continues that, while the plans are for a North American and European release in the last quarter of the year, the launch areas may be divided into categories and the Galaxy S21 FE could see "sequential" release in each, and we hope that the US is in the first batch of shipments.