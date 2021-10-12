Samsung will hold another Unpacked event next week, Galaxy S21 FE incoming?1
Samsung is holding another Unpacked event next week and although the company hasn't explicitly said what it is about, it could be where the company finally unveils the Galaxy S21 FE.
The Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is going to be the South Korean titan's fourth unpacked event of 2021 and the images in the invite suggest that it will center around apps.
The Galaxy S21 FE was purportedly supposed to arrive in August but the release was pushed back because of the global chip shortage. Samsung was reportedly considering canceling the phone but everything is seemingly under control now.
It's probably a stripped-down Galaxy S21 with a 6.4-inches 120Hz screen, a triple camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery, and the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. The phone will allegedly go for $649 and this lower price could help it attract more buyers than the Galaxy S21 series and make it one of the best phones of 2021.
Not every leaker is convinced that we will see the phone on October 20 though, with one saying Samsung will reveal new Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors during the event and another suggesting it might be for Bespoke Home electronics.
Regardless, this is shaping up to be a jam-packed month. The OnePlus 9RT will be announced tomorrow, and on October 18, Apple has an event presumably to reveal new Macs. Then on October 19, Google will fully reveal the Pixel 6. On October 26, Sony has a product announcement event and Samsung's Developer Conference 2021 will also take place the same day.
