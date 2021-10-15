Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors









For what it's worth, the tech giant's newest Unpacked Part 2 teaser video is undeniably adorable, starring a trio of little alien-like creatures wearing Samsung Galaxy-branded hats while playing around with different shirt colors. Instead of constantly changing their shirts, the extraterrestrial beings are capable of instantly switching from shade to shade by using some kind of a virtual "Galaxy Studio" tool.









literally what Obviously, this is notwhat Samsung plans to unveil on Wednesday, but we fully expect future Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 buyers to be able to choose between way more color options than right now and maybe even customize the two foldables with their favorite chromatic combinations.





The only problem is that it's already pretty difficult to handle global demand for the two flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouses, so there's no telling how soon you'll actually be able to get your hands on any of the new paint jobs set to go official on October 20.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up