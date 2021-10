Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors

But seeing as how the company cryptically referenced colors in both the short video and short text joining the October 20 event invite, we also started wondering if perhaps it was wise to lower our expectations. Soon after, a number of equally reliable insiders and leakers completely crushed our hopes of finally seeing the Galaxy S21 FE 5G unveiled by the end of this month, and now Samsung is... once again hyping colors.





For what it's worth, the tech giant's newest Unpacked Part 2 teaser video is undeniably adorable, starring a trio of little alien-like creatures wearing Samsung Galaxy-branded hats while playing around with different shirt colors. Instead of constantly changing their shirts, the extraterrestrial beings are capable of instantly switching from shade to shade by using some kind of a virtual "Galaxy Studio" tool.









literally what Obviously, this is notwhat Samsung plans to unveil on Wednesday, but we fully expect future Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 buyers to be able to choose between way more color options than right now and maybe even customize the two foldables with their favorite chromatic combinations.





The only problem is that it's already pretty difficult to handle global demand for the two flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouses, so there's no telling how soon you'll actually be able to get your hands on any of the new paint jobs set to go official on October 20.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

When Samsung officially scheduled its mysterious "Galaxy Unpacked Part 2" event for October 20 , it was hard not to think of the long-rumored, profusely leaked, and oft-delayed S21 FE as the primary suspect for a glitzy announcement just a couple of months after the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.