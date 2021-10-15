Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors

Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors0
But seeing as how the company cryptically referenced colors in both the short video and short text joining the October 20 event invite, we also started wondering if perhaps it was wise to lower our expectations. Soon after, a number of equally reliable insiders and leakers completely crushed our hopes of finally seeing the Galaxy S21 FE 5G unveiled by the end of this month, and now Samsung is... once again hyping colors.
Obviously, this is not literally what Samsung plans to unveil on Wednesday, but we fully expect future Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 buyers to be able to choose between way more color options than right now and maybe even customize the two foldables with their favorite chromatic combinations.
The only problem is that it's already pretty difficult to handle global demand for the two flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouses, so there's no telling how soon you'll actually be able to get your hands on any of the new paint jobs set to go official on October 20.
Also, it remains hard to get excited to "unfold" something as "unmistakable" and arguably forgettable as new colors for existing smartphones, especially with Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro scheduled to break cover just one day earlier and Apple also set to hold a major product launch event one day before that.