Get a pair of Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 for up to 51% off their price through this awesome Amazon deal

Amazing news, fellow deal hunters! You now have the chance to save big on a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds.

At the moment, Amazon has a great sale on the Olive Green-colored Galaxy Buds 2 offering these nice earbuds at a sweet 47% discount. This means you can save $70 if you act fast and get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green through this deal. And in case green is not your color, you can go for the Graphite-colored Galaxy Buds 2, which are on sale at a lower $42 discount.

Want to save even more? Well, the international version of Samsung's Graphite-colored Galaxy Buds 2 is also heavily discounted on Amazon at the moment. The retailer is offering it at a whopping 51% discount, which translates into a $72 saving. However, we must also note that the international version doesn't come with a warranty in the US. So if you go for the international model, you will be on your own. That being said, you'll still receive a 30-day warranty.

Get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 from Amazon and save $70 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, good battery life, and pretty decent ANC. This is the US version, which means the earbuds come with Samsung's standard warranty.
Get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 from Amazon and save $72 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, good battery life, and pretty decent ANC. This is the international version, which means Samsung's one-year warranty may not be active in the US.
The Galaxy Buds 2 sound pretty awesome, especially given the fact that these are budget-friendly earbuds. They are more bass oriented and even pack decent Active Noise Cancelling. Additionally, they are light and comfortable.

As for their battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds can last up to 7.5 hours with ANC disabled or 5 hours with it enabled. With the case, the battery life of these bad boys goes up to 29 hours with ANC turned off and 20 hours with ANC turned on.

Although the Galaxy Buds 2 may not be high-end earbuds, they still sound pretty great and are a real bargain at this discounted price. However, Amazon's deal will end at some point, so if you are in the market for new earbuds, we suggest you get these now while they can be yours for less.

