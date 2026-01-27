The Galaxy A17’s best feature is also its biggest trap
A great first impression can hide a lot at this price.
If Samsung does one thing right with its cheapest Galaxy A series, it is to package them in a way that makes a good first impression.
It is not easy to make a $200 phone desirable. You can’t give it a powerful chipset or an appealing set of cameras. However, you can always make it look good. And what is the first thing we pay attention to when we pick up a phone? That’s right, the display.
Unfortunately, this gorgeous display is a trap, and you should know what it masks before picking the Samsung Galaxy A17.
The Galaxy A17’s 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is undoubtedly its biggest selling point. At this price, OLED screens still feel like a premium feature, especially in the US market, where most direct competitors—like the Moto G Power (2026)—rely on LCD panels.
Our display lab tests also show that, for a $200 phone, the A17 even gets decently bright. It managed a little over 1,000 nits of peak brightness, compared to the 800 nits on the Motorola.
In other words, Samsung has focused on the first thing that you see. The display looks great the moment you pick the phone up and turn it on at the store. For many buyers, that immediate visual appeal is enough to seal the deal.
The problem is that same stunning display can create the wrong kind of expectations if you are blindly picking up the A17. While the phone is well-suited for enjoying video content, it is not much good for anything else, and it just might drive you crazy at times.
Unlocking the phone can stutter, opening the camera often takes longer than you expected, and switching between apps is not always quick and smooth. Even simple tasks like browsing or typing are weighed down by brief pauses.
Of course, all of this is to be expected from a $200 phone like the A17, but it is a direct mismatch with the impression that gorgeous display makes at first.
One area where the Galaxy A17 performs well besides its display is its battery life.
Thanks to a 5,000 mAh battery, a relatively efficient AMOLED display, and a weak chipset, a single charge can last you for quite a bit. In our tests, we gave it an estimate of around 8 hours, and it easily lasted us a full day of regular use. It is especially good at preserving power during video streaming and web browsing. Alongside its impressive screen, that makes it even better suited for media consumption.
From Samsung’s perspective, the Galaxy A17 makes a lot of sense.
Most users care about how good things look, both the phone and the content they enjoy on it. The A17, much like the rest of Samsung’s A series, checks all of those boxes immediately. The performance limitations usually reveal themselves later, and users learn to live with them.
In other words, Samsung has correctly prioritized the core values of the modern-day user.
The Galaxy A17 can work for buyers who are willing to live with weak performance. Stutters and lag matter less when you’re watching YouTube or Netflix or casually scrolling through social media and web pages.
Its 90 Hz OLED display genuinely offers a better experience compared to most $200 phones, and that’s where the A17 makes its strongest case.
If you’re sensitive to performance issues, though, the A17 will feel disappointing. In that case, it’s worth saving more and moving into the upper mid-range segment. Even the Galaxy A36 probably wouldn’t be satisfactory enough, as it suffers from similar issues, albeit to a lesser extent. Phones around $400, like the Pixel 9a, are a safer bet.
The display is the hook
Expectations versus reality
Battery life helps soften the blow
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
( 5000 mAh )
( 5000 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
8h 6m
Ranks #28 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 23m
Browsing
17h 36m
Average is 17h 41m
Video
13h 26m
Average is 10h 20m
Gaming
8h 37m
Average is 10h 10m
Charging speed
25W
Charger
45%
30 min
1h 31m
Full charge
Ranks #115 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
N/A
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
Why Samsung made these choices
Who the Galaxy A17 is really for
The Galaxy A17 isn’t a bad phone, but it’s one that requires careful consideration. Purchasing a phone at this price point requires equally thorough research as purchasing a more expensive one, as there is a lot more you might not like.
