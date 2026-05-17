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No one likes Spotify's new icon, but it really doesn't matter and this is why

Spotify subscribers are not happy with the music streamer's new gaudy icon.

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Alan Friedman
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Spotify's previous icon on a phone screen.
Spotify changes its icon to no applause. | Image by PhoneArena
In case you haven't noticed, music streamer Spotify has recently changed its icon. The one that you're probably familiar with showed three curved black lines inside a green circle. Those black lines represented radio waves and the image, created in 2013, was supposed to represent music streaming and connectivity.

Spotify makes an unpopular change to its icon


However, the largest music streamer in the world, (with over 760 million monthly active users) and in the U.S., is about to celebrate its 20th birthday. That means Spotify can't drink in the U.S. (to be fair, neither can the iPhone). It also means that Spotify can't enter a disco in the U.S., which makes the streamer's choice for a special birthday icon a little strange.

Many Spotify members were aghast to see that the icon had been changed to a glittering green disco ball. On social media, the comments were along the lines of this one from Reddit subscriber "Own_Sandwich6610" who wrote that "The new Spotify logo is absolute horse sh*t."

The dates when Spotify launched on desktops and mobile devices


Well, for those of you who were so upset about the new icon that you were about to switch to Apple Music, there is good news from Spotify. The disco ball icon is only temporary, and the change was made just to lighten things up with the 20th birthday celebration taking place. The old icon will return this upcoming week, so those of you who hate change can now relax.

What does Spotify's new icon remind you of?
5 Votes

Spotify released its mobile app for both iOS and Android on September 7, 2009. It launched as a native desktop application on October 7, 2008 for Windows and macOS. Now I know exactly what you're thinking and I have the answer for you.

Tweet from Spotify introducing the new, temporary icon.
Spotify reveals temporary icon. | Image by X

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You've done the math and if Spotify first appeared on Windows and macOS in 2008 and on iOS and Android in 2009, why is Spotify celebrating its 20th birthday? You would think that the 20-year birthday party would take place in 2028, not 2026. 

Spotify has a big lead over Apple Music in paid subscribers globally


Well, here is the answer. The celebrations mark the 20 years that have passed since Spotify was founded as a company. By the way, if you want a piece of the action, Spotify's American Depository Receipts (ADR) trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SPOT.

With its recently released first quarter earnings report, Spotify reported 293 million paid subscribers worldwide compared to a range of 100 million to 108 million paid subscribers for Apple Music. In the U.S., Spotify has approximately 42 million to 44 million paid customers compared to 40 million for Apple Music.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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