As a deal expert, I find the Fitbit Charge 6 a top choice at 25% off

Looking for a decent fitness tracker at a bargain price? The Fitbit Charge 6 is my top recommendation at 25% off.

A person holds the Fitbit Charge 6, showcasing its vivid screen.
Maybe it's just me, but I sometimes prefer having a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 6 on my wrist instead of a smartwatch. They're lighter, more comfortable to wear all the time, and the best part — they're significantly cheaper than most smartwatches. And when I find a nice promo on a quality tracker, I just have to share!

Right now, the Fitbit Charge 6 is 25% off in all colors on Amazon. That saves you some $40 on this $160 unit that checks a lot of boxes. Sure, it doesn't have a big screen like the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), but it nails the essentials without the extra bulk. Just a note: Amazon won't keep the promo for too long, so you might want to act fast.

Fitbit Charge 6: 25% off at Amazon

$40 off (25%)
The Fitbit Charge 6 is an undemanding fitness tracker many users would be happy to have. The device is 25% off right now in all three colors, giving you plenty of value for money. Just a heads up: this is a limited-time deal at Amazon, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon

Featuring an exceptionally lightweight and comfortable design, the Charge 6 will cause no discomfort whatsoever, even during the night. On top of that, it has an OLED screen that's decently bright and offers beautiful colors.

Design and visibility are important, but in fitness trackers, health and wellness metrics are most important. Well, this bad boy covers all the basics, including heart rate tracking, HRV measurements, and sports tracking. Speaking of sports features, you've got over 30 workout options to choose from, such as swimming, kickboxing, HIIT, and more.

To me, getting accurate sleep tracking is crucial — and I'm happy to say the Fitbit Charge 6 is no slouch on that front. Like regular smartwatches, it doesn't just log hours but also gives you useful insights into sleep stages, sleep score, and more. It can even record naps, which is a welcome addition.

What about battery life? The device offers up to seven years of battery life per use, but that's only with light use and no always-on screen. If you often use it to record workouts and keep the screen on all the time, you can expect significantly less time on your wrist per charge.

Bottom line: the Fitbit Charge 6 is a fantastic choice for undemanding users who just want all the basics without the extra bells and whistles. And now that it's 25% off, it's an even more attractive pick. Get yours and save big while it lasts.

