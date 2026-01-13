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First-ever Galaxy Tab A11+ deal is exclusively available at Walmart

This exclusive deal helps you get even more value for your money.

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Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet displaying a city landscape on its touchscreen.
View now at Walmart
Released alongside the Galaxy A17, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is already on sale. Walmart is now offering an exclusive $31 discount on this value-packed Android tablet, dropping it to $219 from its original price of $249.99.

Galaxy Tab A11+: $31 off at Walmart

$219
$249 99
$31 off (12%)
The Galaxy Tab A11+ with 128GB of storage can now be yours at a lower price. Walmart is currently selling the device for $31 off its original price, delivering plenty of value for money. Grab yours and save while it lasts.
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Tab A11+: now up to $100 off at Samsung

$149 99
$249 99
$100 off (40%)
Alternatively, you can get a discount on the Galaxy Tab A11+ at the official store. Right now, Samsung lets you get the budget tablet for up to $100 off. You must provide a trade-in to get the discount.
Buy at Samsung
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I get that this might not seem like a game-changer, but you have to keep in mind the device just hit the market a few days ago. If you’re still not convinced, consider Samsung’s own bargain. Right now, the device can be yours for up to $100 off, but you must trade in an eligible device in good condition to grab it.

Given its ultra-affordable asking price, the Galaxy Tab A11+ clearly can’t rival the best Android tablets. However, it’s one of the best options for those who want to access AI features without paying a premium price.

With Circle to Search and Google Gemini, everyday tasks are way easier to handle. But this isn’t its only strong suit. The Samsung tablet features an 11-inch display and a reasonably sharp 90Hz refresh rate — the perfect size for the whole family.

Speaking of the whole family, the device features expandable storage (up to 2TB), so everyone gets enough space for all their favorite videos, movies, and more. It’s also equipped with quad speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, delivering a high-class audio experience.

Performance-wise, the tablet should handle everyday tasks with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. That means doing homework, research, browsing, and streaming should go smoothly. Just don’t expect it to be your workhorse — the SoC probably won’t handle heavy multitasking and demanding apps.

The software is another highlight. You’re getting Android 16 right out of the box, along with seven years of promised Android updates. Factor in the 15-hour battery life, and you’ve got the perfect budget package.

If you’re feeling tempted, now’s your chance to grab the Galaxy Tab A11+ at a lower price. Take advantage of Walmart’s exclusive deal before it’s too late.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
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03 Feb, 2026
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