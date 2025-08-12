Does six years of updates sound good to you? Well, here's what you need to know about the Galaxy А07 before you say "yes"
A new leak reveals almost everything about the upcoming Galaxy A07.
Samsung’s got a huge phone lineup covering all bases. At the top, you’ve got the pricey flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 series. Then come the solid mid-range phones like the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy S24 FE. After that, you have the budget-friendly options – like the upcoming Galaxy A17 4G and 5G. And then there is the even more affordable Galaxy A0 series, which is about to get a refresh soon.
Since this is one of Samsung’s most affordable phones, don’t expect much flashy stuff – it is a simple device designed to get the job done at around $100. The new Galaxy A07 4G (yes, no 5G at this price) reportedly isn’t very different from the current model, according to the leak. But it does get one key upgrade: longer software support.
Because after all, under the hood, it should have a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It is nothing groundbreaking, but it promises better performance for light gaming. So, don’t expect amazing graphics, but it will handle everyday tasks and casual games fine.
The display is expected to stay the same as last year: a 6.7-inch PLS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the camera setup looks unchanged too, with a dual-camera setup matching last year’s specs:
Overall, the Galaxy A07 is a pretty basic phone, but it could be an option if you need a backup device or are working with a really tight budget. Being the lowest-spec model in the Galaxy A lineup, it comes with the lowest price too – and that price isn’t expected to change this time around. It should launch any day now, but don’t count on it showing up officially in the US through Samsung’s own store.
That said, history tells us these phones often pop up on places like Amazon and Walmart. Just keep in mind that most of the Galaxy A06 listings in the US are for International or Latin America versions. These unlocked models usually work on carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon, but it is super important to double-check the network bands to make sure they’re compatible with your carrier before buying.
And if you are open to other brands, definitely check out some better options out there. The Moto G (2025), for example, is often on discount and, for just a little extra cash, you can get a noticeably better phone.
Samsung plans to provide this super affordable phone with six years of updates – which is quite a lot. That means it could get Android 21 plus six years of security patches. That sounds great, but honestly, the phone itself probably won’t last that long or keep running smoothly for all those years.
The last model dropped in August of last year, and the new one, Galaxy A07, looks set to follow the same schedule. Right before it officially hits the shelves, a bunch of details have leaked, including specs and how the phone will look.
Samsung Galaxy A07 4G full specs & renders— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 11, 2025
- Helio G99
- 6.7" PLS LCD, 1600x720, 90Hz
- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4)
- 8MP (f/2.0)
- 5000mAh, 15W
- Android 15, One UI 7 | 6 years update
- Dual SIM, microSD slot, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, IP54 rated pic.twitter.com/8R7WyX3dAw
- 50 MP primary camera
- 2 MP secondary camera
- 8 MP selfie camera
Inside, there should be a big 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The official promo shows the phone will come in three colors:
- Green
- Dark Gray
- Silver/White
The upcoming affordable Galaxy A07 might debut in these three colors and with updated back camera looks. | Image credit – Sudhanshu Ambhore
As you can see, the design will have a small update – the cameras will be inside a vertical camera bar, and the phone should be slimmer overall.
