Does six years of updates sound good to you? Well, here's what you need to know about the Galaxy А07 before you say "yes"

50 MP primary camera

2 MP secondary camera

8 MP selfie camera



Inside, there should be a big 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The official promo shows the phone will come in three colors:



Green

Dark Gray

Silver/White





The upcoming affordable Galaxy A07 might debut in these three colors and with updated back camera looks. | Image credit – Sudhanshu Ambhore



As you can see, the design will have a small update – the cameras will be inside a vertical camera bar, and the phone should be slimmer overall.



Overall, the Galaxy A07 is a pretty basic phone, but it could be an option if you need a backup device or are working with a really tight budget. Being the lowest-spec model in the Galaxy A lineup, it comes with the lowest price too – and that price isn’t expected to change this time around. It should launch any day now, but don’t count on it showing up officially in the US through Samsung’s own store.



Overall, the Galaxy A07 is a pretty basic phone, but it could be an option if you need a backup device or are working with a really tight budget. Being the lowest-spec model in the Galaxy A lineup, it comes with the lowest price too – and that price isn't expected to change this time around. It should launch any day now, but don't count on it showing up officially in the US through Samsung's own store.

That said, history tells us these phones often pop up on places like Amazon and Walmart. Just keep in mind that most of the Galaxy A06 listings in the US are for International or Latin America versions. These unlocked models usually work on carriers like T-Mobile AT&T , or Verizon , but it is super important to double-check the network bands to make sure they're compatible with your carrier before buying.

And if you are open to other brands, definitely check out some better options out there. The Moto G (2025), for example, is often on discount and, for just a little extra cash, you can get a noticeably better phone.





The display is expected to stay the same as last year: a 6.7-inch PLS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the camera setup looks unchanged too, with a dual-camera setup matching last year’s specs: