$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Does six years of updates sound good to you? Well, here's what you need to know about the Galaxy А07 before you say "yes"

A new leak reveals almost everything about the upcoming Galaxy A07.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy A Series
An image showing three Galaxy A07 phones on a white background.
Samsung’s got a huge phone lineup covering all bases. At the top, you’ve got the pricey flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 series. Then come the solid mid-range phones like the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy S24 FE. After that, you have the budget-friendly options – like the upcoming Galaxy A17 4G and 5G. And then there is the even more affordable Galaxy A0 series, which is about to get a refresh soon.

The last model dropped in August of last year, and the new one, Galaxy A07, looks set to follow the same schedule. Right before it officially hits the shelves, a bunch of details have leaked, including specs and how the phone will look.

Since this is one of Samsung’s most affordable phones, don’t expect much flashy stuff – it is a simple device designed to get the job done at around $100. The new Galaxy A07 4G (yes, no 5G at this price) reportedly isn’t very different from the current model, according to the leak. But it does get one key upgrade: longer software support.


Samsung plans to provide this super affordable phone with six years of updates – which is quite a lot. That means it could get Android 21 plus six years of security patches. That sounds great, but honestly, the phone itself probably won’t last that long or keep running smoothly for all those years.

Because after all, under the hood, it should have a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It is nothing groundbreaking, but it promises better performance for light gaming. So, don’t expect amazing graphics, but it will handle everyday tasks and casual games fine.

Would you consider buying the Galaxy A07 as a budget or backup phone?

Vote View Result


The display is expected to stay the same as last year: a 6.7-inch PLS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the camera setup looks unchanged too, with a dual-camera setup matching last year’s specs:

  • 50 MP primary camera
  • 2 MP secondary camera
  • 8 MP selfie camera

Inside, there should be a big 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The official promo shows the phone will come in three colors:
 
  • Green
  • Dark Gray
  • Silver/White

The upcoming affordable Galaxy A07 might debut in these three colors and with updated back camera looks. | Image credit – Sudhanshu Ambhore

As you can see, the design will have a small update – the cameras will be inside a vertical camera bar, and the phone should be slimmer overall.
 
Overall, the Galaxy A07 is a pretty basic phone, but it could be an option if you need a backup device or are working with a really tight budget. Being the lowest-spec model in the Galaxy A lineup, it comes with the lowest price too – and that price isn’t expected to change this time around. It should launch any day now, but don’t count on it showing up officially in the US through Samsung’s own store.

Recommended Stories
That said, history tells us these phones often pop up on places like Amazon and Walmart. Just keep in mind that most of the Galaxy A06 listings in the US are for International or Latin America versions. These unlocked models usually work on carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon, but it is super important to double-check the network bands to make sure they’re compatible with your carrier before buying.

And if you are open to other brands, definitely check out some better options out there. The Moto G (2025), for example, is often on discount and, for just a little extra cash, you can get a noticeably better phone.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless