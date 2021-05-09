The inexpensive Echo Dot smart speaker is 40% off on Amazon
Obviously, unlike Home Mini that's powered by Google Assistant, the Echo Dot comes with Alexa pre-installed. But that shouldn't be an issue, as Amazon's digital assistant is just as good when it comes to understanding voice commands and providing all sorts of information.
Also, in case you're wondering, the Echo Dot (4th generation) lets you stream songs from a wide range of music services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and many more. You can even play audiobooks and podcasts, as well as call anyone if you have more than one smart speaker in your home.