The newest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker gets a generous discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
However, we're not here to try to convince you to buy the newest Echo Dot. What we're going to do is highlight the fact that this is currently “#1 Best Seller” on Amazon. Not only that, but a crazy amount of customers who bought the smart speaker rated it highly positive.
It can also play audiobooks and podcasts, as well as tell jokes, answer questions, play news, check the weather, set alarms, and even control your other smart devices (thermostats, doors, lights).
So, if you want to be among the many users of such a product, you'll be happy to know that Amazon now offers a 20% discount on the bundle that contains the Echo Dot (4th Generation) and an Amazon Smart Plug. Typically, the bundle costs $75, but customers who act quickly could benefit from a $15 discount offered by Amazon.