The newest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker gets a generous discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The US smart speaker market has been flooded with new products in the last couple of years, so if you're not tech-savvy and don't follow the news, it's hard to decide which one to get. Of course, one of the most important things for many customers looking to buy a smart speaker is the price.However, we're not here to try to convince you to buy the newest Echo Dot. What we're going to do is highlight the fact that this is currently “” on Amazon. Not only that, but a crazy amount of customers who bought the smart speaker rated it highly positive.There's no doubt about it, the all-new Echo Dot (4th Generation) is Amazon 's most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The Echo Dot (4th Generation) is not just a simple smart speaker that allows you to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music , Spotify, SiriusXM, and others by simply using your voice.It can also play audiobooks and podcasts, as well as tell jokes, answer questions, play news, check the weather, set alarms, and even control your other smart devices (thermostats, doors, lights).So, if you want to be among the many users of such a product, you'll be happy to know that Amazon now offers a 20% discount on the bundle that contains the Echo Dot (4th Generation) and an Amazon Smart Plug. Typically, the bundle costs $75, but customers who act quickly could benefit from a $15 discount offered by Amazon.