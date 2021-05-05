Spotify vs Apple Music vs Tidal vs YouTube Music

Second place: Apple Music













Apple Music audio quality









Tidal looks basic, but works really solid

Tidal audio quality



The app is "YouTube" first, "Music" second

The app prioritizes the YouTube music videos library, so you might end up finding the shortened, censored, and lower-quality “radio edits” of the songs you are looking for as a top result, which is always annoying. But the full songs are on there — you just need to look down at the results.

Whew, picking a second spot was actually tough, but Apple Music gets it for its looks, its discover feature, and its lyrics integration. Apple put a huge emphasis on how its playlists are human-curated and you will be listening to the top songs at all times.