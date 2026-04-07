Chrome is getting a new feature that will make your browsing much better

Video by Google

Video by Google

Catching up

What web browser do you use? Chrome Safari Firefox Edge One of the AI browsers (Comet, Atlas, Dia) Other Vote 5 Votes

Trust me and try this feature

Google said that the new mode can be activated by right-clicking on a page and selecting “Open in reading mode.”Vertical tabs aren’t anything new among modern web browsers. They were made popular through Arc by The Browser Company, which has an even more minimalistic approach.Unlike Google’s implementation, Arc puts the address bar inside the vertical sidebar, which leaves even more space and looks better. That allows you to use your horizontal screen more efficiently, leaving more space for the vertical webpages we scroll through day after day.I started using Arc, attracted by some of its other features, but I’ve stayed with it for years largely because of its vertical tabs. Navigating through them is much easier and more efficient.Of course, now Google needs to also copy Arc’s Spaces feature, and I may return to Chrome full-time.