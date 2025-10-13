iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Chrome for Android, iOS, adds important summarization feature

Powered by Gemini, Chrome now gives Android and iOS users the ability to see a summary of the content on every webpage.

Some webpages are very difficult to understand, wouldn't you agree? Well, if you are using the Chrome Browser for Android, there is a tool being added to the app that should help you figure out exactly what any website is saying. As you might expect, this involves the use of AI and since it is for Google's browser, if you guessed that Gemini has something to do with this, you'd be exactly right.

New Gemini overlay includes Summarize feature


Available on the stable version of Android 16 and the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 update, the new Gemini overlay starts from bottom to top with a prompt that you can use to type in a question for Gemini to respond to. The "ask about page" button is next and you can use it to have Gemini clarify or explain a section of a webpage that you're viewing. Tapping this button can also allow you to ask Gemini to make a comparison of two specific items mentioned in that webpage. Then comes the new Summarize button. This will provide you with a summary of the webpage that is on your display.

When you long press the power button on your Pixel, and you have the Gemini app installed, this overlay should appear.
When you long press the power button on your Pixel, and you have the Gemini app installed, this overlay should appear. | Image credit-PhoneArena

To use this feature, from your Pixel phone, open the Chrome Browser and load a website. Long press the power button and that should bring up the Gemini Overlay. Tap on the new Summarize button and you'll get a summary of the page on your screen. Not only will this work when reading a story on Chrome or when viewing a Chrome custom tab like Discover, it will also work to summarize Search results and stories you read on the Google News app.

Will you switch from Google Assistant to Gemini on your Android phone?

Vote View Result

Learn exactly what a long-winded webpage is trying to tell you with Gemini's summarization feature


Above the Summarize button is the "Share screen with Live". When tapping that button, Gemini Live sees and understands what is on your phone's display turning Gemini into a powerful visual assistant. If you're looking at a shopping app you can get more information about a specific item and have it compared to another. If you're looking at directions on the screen, Gemini can help you understand them to help you complete the assembly of something complicated, like a bicycle or a new crib shipped with instructions in Japanese.

Using the Summarize button to get a summary of a website.
Using the Summarize button to get a summary of a website. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The new Summarize button is available for both Android and iOS. We told you above how you access the feature on Android. With iOS, open the Chrome for iOS app and navigate to a website. Let's say you find a story you want to summarize. On the left side of the Chrome address bar is an icon that looks like a stack of paper with text on it and a "+" sign. Tap on it and a pop up appears from the bottom of the display that says, "Page tools." There are two options, "Search screen" with the Google Lens icon and "Ask Gemini" with the Gemini sparkle icon. Tap on the one with the Gemini sparkle and the Gemini overlay appears. Press the Summarize button and you'll see a summarization of the content on your screen.

Have Gemini become the digital assistant on your Android phone


You need to have the Gemini app installed on your phone for this feature to be available. For your Android phone, click on this link to install the app from the Play Store. If you have an iPhone, you can install Gemini from the App Store by tapping on this link.

I have several AI apps installed on my phones. My Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 uses Gemini instead of Google Assistant which is something that I recommend all Pixel users do to get more in-depth responses to their queries. You can do this by opening the Gemini app, tapping the profile icon in the upper right, and tapping on Settings > Digital assistants from Google. You can choose between Gemini and Google Assistant.

To reiterate, Gemini is your best choice in my opinion. You can get in depth answers to any question, summarize websites, and as we've already mentioned, you can now set your alarm and timer using Gemini.

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
