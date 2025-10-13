Chrome for Android, iOS, adds important summarization feature

New Gemini overlay includes Summarize feature





Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 update, the new Gemini overlay starts from bottom to top with a prompt that you can use to type in a question for Gemini to respond to. The "ask about page" button is next and you can use it to have Gemini clarify or explain a section of a webpage that you're viewing. Tapping this button can also allow you to ask Gemini to make a comparison of two specific items mentioned in that webpage. Then comes the new Summarize button. This will provide you with a summary of the webpage that is on your display. Available on the stable version of Android 16 and the latestQPR2 Beta 2 update, the new Gemini overlay starts from bottom to top with a prompt that you can use to type in a question for Gemini to respond to. The "ask about page" button is next and you can use it to have Gemini clarify or explain a section of a webpage that you're viewing. Tapping this button can also allow you to ask Gemini to make a comparison of two specific items mentioned in that webpage. Then comes the new Summarize button. This will provide you with a summary of the webpage that is on your display.









To use this feature, from your Pixel phone, open the Chrome Browser and load a website. Long press the power button and that should bring up the Gemini Overlay. Tap on the new Summarize button and you'll get a summary of the page on your screen. Not only will this work when reading a story on Chrome or when viewing a Chrome custom tab like Discover, it will also work to summarize Search results and stories you read on the Google News app.

Will you switch from Google Assistant to Gemini on your Android phone? Absolutely! A is the best digital assistant. No. What about hallucinations? I'm not sure yet. I can't make up my mind. Absolutely! A is the best digital assistant. 100% No. What about hallucinations? 0% I'm not sure yet. I can't make up my mind. 0%

Learn exactly what a long-winded webpage is trying to tell you with Gemini's summarization feature





Above the Summarize button is the "Share screen with Live". When tapping that button, Gemini Live sees and understands what is on your phone's display turning Gemini into a powerful visual assistant. If you're looking at a shopping app you can get more information about a specific item and have it compared to another. If you're looking at directions on the screen, Gemini can help you understand them to help you complete the assembly of something complicated, like a bicycle or a new crib shipped with instructions in Japanese.









The new Summarize button is available for both Android and iOS. We told you above how you access the feature on Android. With iOS, open the Chrome for iOS app and navigate to a website. Let's say you find a story you want to summarize. On the left side of the Chrome address bar is an icon that looks like a stack of paper with text on it and a "+" sign. Tap on it and a pop up appears from the bottom of the display that says, "Page tools." There are two options, "Search screen" with the Google Lens icon and "Ask Gemini" with the Gemini sparkle icon. Tap on the one with the Gemini sparkle and the Gemini overlay appears. Press the Summarize button and you'll see a summarization of the content on your screen.

Have Gemini become the digital assistant on your Android phone









Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 uses Gemini instead of Google Assistant which is something that I recommend all Pixel users do to get more in-depth responses to their queries. You can do this by opening the Gemini app, tapping the profile icon in the upper right, and tapping on Settings > Digital assistants from Google. You can choose between Gemini and Google Assistant. I have several AI apps installed on my phones. My Pixel 6 Pro runningQPR2 Beta 2 uses Gemini instead of Google Assistant which is something that I recommend all Pixel users do to get more in-depth responses to their queries. You can do this by opening the Gemini app, tapping the profile icon in the upper right, and tapping on Settings > Digital assistants from Google. You can choose between Gemini and Google Assistant.



Recommended Stories

To reiterate, Gemini is your best choice in my opinion. You can get in depth answers to any question, summarize websites, and as we've already mentioned, you can now set your alarm and timer using Gemini.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer