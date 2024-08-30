Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

ChatGPT weekly active users grow to 200 million, double from last year

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
ChatGPT weekly active users grow to 200 million, double from last year
Generative AI has now become a pretty big thing in the tech world as more and more people get interested in it and start using it more regularly. OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most popular generative AI tools right now and it launched back in November 2022. And now, less than a year and a half later, the tool has passed the 200 million weekly active users mark.

An OpenAI spokesperson has confirmed to Axios that the number of active ChatGPT users per week has doubled since November last year, from 100 million to 200 million. This is some notable (and not very surprising, I might add) growth for the generative AI service.

The company also said that 92% of Fortune 500 companies (the top 500 US companies based on revenue) are using OpenAI's products.

On top of that, the use of the ChatGPT API has doubled since the launch of GPT-40 Mini in July of this year. This model is significantly cheaper than the previous GPT-3.5, and it's also more capable and advanced.

CEO Sam Altman stated that people use OpenAI's tools as part of their daily lives and that the generative AI model helps with routine tasks, solving hard problems, and unlocking creativity.

These numbers are indeed impressive. But they're also bound to grow even more by the end of the year, and that's also partly thanks to Apple. As announced during Apple's annual developer conference, the WWDC in 2024, iOS 18 will integrate ChatGPT into Siri. This basically means that if Apple Intelligence (which is Apple's own generative AI efforts) fails to answer a question, Siri will prompt the user to ask ChatGPT. And yep, this kinda sounds like "calling the supervisor", at least to me, I can't escape this analogy now.

The integration is expected to be introduced with a future release of the yet-unreleased iOS 18, probably later this year. The two companies aren't paying each other for this deal, and Apple is planning to invest in OpenAI as part of the partnership between the two companies.

Recommended Stories
ChatGPT growing so much in such a short time makes a lot of sense to me. The tool is useful. Fun story: I caught it basically 'cheating' by making up song lyrics for a song I asked it to translate. I didn't provide the lyrics, just asked it to find the song itself (I gave the artist and title) on the internet and then translate it... well, it made some nice poetry that had little in common with the actual song. But apart from that, the tool is very useful. Just don't trust it for critical things.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless