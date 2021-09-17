Cat’s S22 Flip rugged phone exclusively available at T-Mobile

Cat’s S22 Flip rugged phone exclusively available at T-Mobile0
Just like the XP3plus, Cat S22 Flip is a rugged clamshell that runs Android 11 Go Edition. The flip phone is exclusively available at T-Mobile for $235, but customers can also pick it up for free and then $9.75 per month for 24 months.
On the inside, the clamshell packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, 2GB RAM and 8GB expandable storage (up to 128GB). The 2.8-inch touchscreen display features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 640 x 480 pixels resolution, while the 2,000 mAh battery promises up to 12 hours of talk time or up to 13 days of standby time.
It comes with programmable key with PTT mode, large physical buttons, extra loud speakers, a 5-megapixel main camera, a secondary 2-megapixel selfie snapper, and, very important, a 2-year warranty.