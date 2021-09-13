Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
T-Mobile Android

T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone
Clamshell phones are hardly a rare thing these days, but clamshell rugged phones are a bit harder to come by. Sonim’s latest phone, the XP3plus has both of those traits and it’s now available for purchase via T-Mobile.

The XP3plus is consistent upgrade over the original XP3 model that made its debut on the market two years ago. For starters, it comes with slightly larger display (2.8-inch internal, 1.3-inch external) and a much bigger battery: 2,300 mAh vs. 1,500 mAh.

On the inside, the XP3plus packs a 2.0GHz quad-core Qualcomm SM6115 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). The 2,300 mAh battery promises to offer up to 15 hours of talk time on a single charge, or up to 18 days of standby time.

The ultra-rugged flip phone meets Sonim’s rugged performance standards, which consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability. The XP3plus is drop proof and waterproof, and, according to Sonim, can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.



Additionally, the XP3plus comes with more programmable buttons than the original model, and a new intuitive user interface (AOSP based on Android 11 Go edition) with dynamic soft keys. It has glove-friendly PTT and Emergency/SOS buttons, but it’s also compatible with a wide range of industrial-grade accessories like headsets, remote speaker mics, vehicle mounts and more.

Currently, Sonim XP3plus is available for purchase via T-Mobile online for $210 outright or $8.75/month for 24 months, but it will also hit the shelves on October 22.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is forecast to be the top selling foldable in 2021
by Alan Friedman,  0
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is forecast to be the top selling foldable in 2021
120W charging on the 11T Pro will not degrade battery health, says Xiaomi
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
120W charging on the 11T Pro will not degrade battery health, says Xiaomi
Apple iPhone users need to install this emergency iOS 14.8 update ASAP!
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple iPhone users need to install this emergency iOS 14.8 update ASAP!
Simple math, not specs or pricing, points to surge in iPhone upgrades this year
by Alan Friedman,  2
Simple math, not specs or pricing, points to surge in iPhone upgrades this year
9 advantages iPhones and iOS have over Android phones in 2021
by Viktor Yankov,  28
9 advantages iPhones and iOS have over Android phones in 2021
Prototype shows Apple considered cellular support for Series 2 watch
by Alan Friedman,  1
Prototype shows Apple considered cellular support for Series 2 watch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless