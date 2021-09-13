T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone

T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone0
The XP3plus is consistent upgrade over the original XP3 model that made its debut on the market two years ago. For starters, it comes with slightly larger display (2.8-inch internal, 1.3-inch external) and a much bigger battery: 2,300 mAh vs. 1,500 mAh.
The ultra-rugged flip phone meets Sonim’s rugged performance standards, which consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability. The XP3plus is drop proof and waterproof, and, according to Sonim, can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.
Additionally, the XP3plus comes with more programmable buttons than the original model, and a new intuitive user interface (AOSP based on Android 11 Go edition) with dynamic soft keys. It has glove-friendly PTT and Emergency/SOS buttons, but it’s also compatible with a wide range of industrial-grade accessories like headsets, remote speaker mics, vehicle mounts and more.
Currently, Sonim XP3plus is available for purchase via T-Mobile online for $210 outright or $8.75/month for 24 months, but it will also hit the shelves on October 22.