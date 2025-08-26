Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Here's why I'm urging you to grab this brilliant Galaxy Tab A9+ deal on Amazon

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is my top recommendation for users on a budget — especially now that it's 36% off.

If you’re after a tablet that punches way above its weight and costs less than $140, I’d seriously urge you to check out the Galaxy Tab A9+. This device is now available for 36% off its original $220 price on Amazon, bringing it right into your budget sweet spot. Now, I’m talking about the base 64GB model here, but still — you’re looking at great value for money.

I’ve been following discounts for this Samsung tablet for a while, and let me tell you: this is the first time since Prime Day that it drops below $150. But that’s not all! Right now, Best Buy and the Samsung Store give you a much more modest $60 price cut on all storage variants and colors, so Amazon’s promo is clearly the one to pick if you’re looking to save the most.

But what’s so awesome about this budget tablet? Simply put — it’s perfect for casual use. The 11-inch display strikes a nice balance — neither too small nor too big — giving you a comfortable viewing experience both indoors and on the go. Plus, unlike the pricier Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), it supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through social media feel noticeably smoother.

Performance-wise, this Android slate is well-suited for everyday use like browsing, streaming, or light gaming. Its Snapdragon 695 chip isn’t top-tier, but it’s more than capable for casual tasks and even keeping your kids entertained. And when you’re streaming your favorite TV shows, the device provides an excellent audio thanks to its four speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos.

Now, the Galaxy Tab A9+ might not have the most impressive hardware, but it checks more than enough boxes at a price that’s too good to ignore. If you don’t want to pay too much for your next Android tablet, now’s the time to act!

