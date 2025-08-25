The Bose SoundLink Max is stylish, loud, and even more tempting at this Amazon price
Premium Bose sound at a price that won't break the bank. Get the SoundLink Max and save at Amazon.
Once upon a time, portable Bluetooth speakers were big, clunky, and… not very attractive. But it’s 2025 now, and many options look just as good as they sound. Some can even be carried like a fashion accessory. The Bose SoundLink Max is just that kind of speaker. It has a removable handle, a relatively compact design, and pumps excellent audio, making it a perfect companion for your adventures. Best part — you can now grab it at one of its lowest prices on Amazon.
The SoundLink Max is everything you could want from a Bluetooth speaker. It boasts a sleek, attractive design and weighs 4.7 lbs, so it’s a bit heavier than most ultra-portable options. On the bright side, the sturdy detachable strap makes carrying it around much more convenient, so you can take your music anywhere without hassle. Plus, it’s well protected against dust and water damage thanks to its IP67 rating.
What about sound quality? Out of the box, this Bose speaker delivers stereo audio with rich bass, sparkly highs, and detailed mids, making most types of music sound just perfect. You can also tweak the EQ settings in the Bose app if you’re looking for a more tailor-made output.
As you can see for yourself, the Bose SoundLink Max checks all the boxes. And while it might be expensive, Amazon’s latest $70 discount makes it a much more attractive pick. Get yours and save right away.
We’re talking a hefty $70 discount, which is available on both colors. And sure, it doesn’t make this ~$400 speaker cheaper than it’s ever been, but it’s still a rare and exciting promo you simply can’t overlook. Don’t waste time and take advantage while it lasts.
Design aside, the unit offers excellent battery life. With up to 20 hours of music per charge, it’ll keep the party entertained all day (or night) long. But that’s not all — you’re also getting a built-in aux port, so you can stream from your MP3 player or CD, as well as a built-in battery that charges devices through USB-C.
