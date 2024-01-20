The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are available at a no-brainer price at Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45: Now $100 OFF at Best Buy! Get the incredible Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $100 OFF at Best Buy through this sweet deal. The headphones have awesome sound, great ANC, and are just worth every single penny. $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at BestBuy

As true premium Bose cans, the Bose QuietComfort 45 deliver awesome sound. Furthermore, their Bose Music companion app packs an EQ functionality through which you can tailor the sound of your headphones entirely to your preferences.Moreover, since Bose is one of the companies that make headphones with amazing ANC, the premium Bose QuietComfort 45 also deliver on that front. The ANC here is fantastic and stops a big portion of the plethora of noises coming from the outside world. That said, you should also know that you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, which is the exact opposite of ANC, but you cannot disable them completely.Nevertheless, the Bose QuietComfort 45 deliver incredible battery life even with ANC constantly turned on. Expect these bad boys to offer up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge. In addition to that, the headphones have quick charging support, with 15 minutes of charging capable of delivering 3 hours of playback. On top of that, the headphones come with an AUX cable, which you can use to continue to blast your favorite songs from your phone even when the battery dies completely.With awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and nice battery life, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are incredible headphones worthy of your hard-earned cash. Also, they are currently an even better bargain while enjoying that sweet discount at Best Buy. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair for less now!