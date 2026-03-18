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Boox unveils two clever ePaper tablets – the Go 10.3 (Gen II) series is here

One of the slates comes with built-in lights.

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OLED tablets are cool, but E Ink slates are so special. | Image by Boox
The best of both worlds: that's how I regard the E Ink technology. It's got that organic, ink-like feature and it comes in a high-tech digital shell without those nasty monitor luminance. With all the computers, phones, tablets and TVs around us at all times, having to look at an E Ink screen is a relief (both figuratively and literally).

That's why, among other reasons, e-readers have been so popular in the past fifteen years. But what do you do if that ordinary Kindle is not enough for you and your needs?

Well, you might want to check out the brand-new Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) series, which consists of two advanced E Ink tablets:

  • Go 10.3 (Gen II)
  • Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi

You already know what the Lumi moniker stands for, right?

Let there be light




While both of these are engineered with an ultra-portable design and offer InkSense Plus stylus (which is included) support, they differ in terms of their light options.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) lacks a front light layer. So whatever you're looking at on it, make sure you're looking at it in the daytime or with a lamp that provides enough light. The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi, on the other hand, comes with a clever (and adjustable) dual-tone front light system. What this means is that you'll be able to switch between cool (daylight) tones and warm (amber) glows. This is neat.

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As I mentioned above, both tablets are super portable. The non-Lumi model is merely 4.6mm thick, while the Lumi model is 4.8mm. Both slates house a 3,700 mAh battery cell, which means that you're OK to go for weeks without a charge (if you don't use WiFi or Bluetooth). The new series' displays offer a 300 PPI density and they're optimized for outdoor readability.

Which version of the Go 10.3 (Gen II) would you choose?
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More cool stuff


Beyond reading, the tablets also focus heavily on note-taking and organization. Both models ship with the InkSense Plus stylus, which supports 4,096 pressure levels and tilt detection, allowing handwriting and sketching to feel more natural. The software includes tools like Lasso, Insert, Outlines and Tags, making it easier to organize notes, ideas and drawings without turning the screen into a cluttered workspace.

The devices run Android 15, which means users can install apps from the Google Play Store if they need more functionality. An upgraded octa-core processor handles multitasking, helping apps run smoothly while keeping the interface simple and easy on the eyes. Each tablet includes 64 GB of storage and supports 26 file formats, so it can store a large library of documents and books.

As for pricing, the Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi – the version with the front light – costs $449.99 in the US market. The standard Go 10.3 (Gen II) without the front light is slightly cheaper, priced at $419.99

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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