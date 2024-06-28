Weekly deals roundup: Seize these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 5, iPad Air 5, and more
Are you excited about Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event, where the company's next big foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds are all but guaranteed to finally go official? How about Amazon's summer Prime Day festival, where some of the best phones, tablets, and wearable devices in the world are expected to drop to some of their lowest ever prices... for Amazon Prime members only?
Well, we're here today to talk to you about... something else entirely, which might just divert your attention away from both these highly anticipated affairs. Because it's Friday, we have a fresh batch of week-ending deals to give you, only a couple of which require a Prime subscription and another few of which are likely to be long gone by the time the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 start selling at last.
Before getting into all that typical weekly roundup business, we do also have a very special treat for you today in the form of...
This week's top bonus deal:
And now check out the three best offers available today!
Are you confused that we're recommending you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 literally right after advising you to reserve the Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6? That's called being cautious and covering all of one's bases in our book, especially with reservations for Samsung's next big things coming with no actual commitment to pay anything.
If you end up liking the new foldables, you can pre-order them in a couple of weeks and save big in a number of different ways. If not, you'll be left with an objectively awesome Z Fold 5 purchased at a price the Z Fold 6 is unlikely to come close to anytime soon. That's the textbook definition of a win-win situation, unless of course, you're after a non-foldable Android flagship, in which case the Galaxy S24 Ultra is pretty hard to turn down when bundled with a sweet $250 Amazon gift card.
Then you've got quite possibly the greatest bargain available right now in a cheaper-than-ever Apple M1-powered iPad Air (2022) with 256GB storage. Who needs Prime Day sales when we have... spectacularly random June 28 promotions like this?
These other smartphone promos are also pretty sweet!
Yes, you've probably seen all of these handset deals before. But that doesn't make them any less compelling, and if anything, Motorola's affordable 2023 Razr and Razr Plus foldables, for instance, may actually be more attractive after the announcement of their sequels than before.
That's obviously thanks to some huge Amazon discounts of $250 and $350 respectively with no strings attached, and of course, there are also no special requirements for the e-commerce giant's colossal $600 markdown on Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 7 Pro with a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space.
Just as generous in that same department, the current-gen OnePlus 12 powerhouse also packs a hefty 16GB RAM count in a top-of-the-line variant discounted by a cool $100, while 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 buyers will need to settle for just 8 gigs of memory at a higher price after a higher discount. Back at the lower end of the Android spectrum, the Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger costs 40 bucks less than usual with decent 128GB storage space of its own, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery. All in all, this is really not a bad crop of handsomely discounted phones.
So many phenomenal tablet deals to choose from!
If you're not going with the aforementioned iPad Air 5 for some reason, we have a number of other great options here that you should probably consider. The 1TB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G support is obviously a much better option, but also a significantly costlier one, even after a deep, deep price cut of up to $600.
The Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra, meanwhile, are arguably the best of the best Android tablets available today, and quite possibly for the first time in their nearly one-year existence, they're all on sale at massively reduced prices.
Still, Samsung's jumbo-sized powerhouses are nowhere near as affordable as a mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro plays in a league of its own, both with an insanely low price right now (for Prime subscribers only) and unrivaled parental controls.
The holy discounted smartwatch trinity is here!
Are you surprised that we're recommending a new budget-friendly Galaxy Watch and a model from 2022 over 2023's Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic just ahead of the official release of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7? Then you probably don't understand how rare it is to be able to get something so handsome and feature-packed as the Galaxy Watch FE at a measly $100 with (almost) any trade-in.
The "outdated" Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, meanwhile, is just as robust and impressive from a battery life standpoint today as when it made its commercial debut almost two years ago, crushing the Apple Watch Series 9 in many key departments like build quality and, well, battery life. But the Series 9 is an excellent (iPhone-compatible) timepiece in its own right, and at a cool $100 discount, it's certainly worth some attention of its own today.
Who needs a nice pair of affordable earbuds or headphones?
Everybody? That's great, because we have three amazing recommendations in this category as well. Probably the best one also happens to be the cheapest, but on the not so bright side of things, you need both an Amazon Prime membership and a special invite to get the on-ear Sony WH-CH520 cans at their lowest price ever.
There are no such restrictions for the over-ear Beats Solo 4 at a $50 discount and the in-ear Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at 73 bucks under their list price, although full disclosure, both these products have been (slightly) cheaper before. And the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro just so happen to be right around the corner, so you may want to wait for that before making your final buying decision.
