Weekly deals roundup: Seize these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 5, iPad Air 5, and more

Well, we're here today to talk to you about... something else entirely, which might just divert your attention away from both these highly anticipated affairs. Because it's Friday, we have a fresh batch of week-ending deals to give you, only a couple of which require a Prime subscription and another few of which are likely to be long gone by the time the Well, we're here today to talk to you about... something else entirely, which might just divert your attention away from both these highly anticipated affairs. Because it's Friday, we have a fresh batch of week-ending deals to give you, only a couple of which require a Prime subscription and another few of which are likely to be long gone by the time the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 start selling at last.





Before getting into all that typical weekly roundup business, we do also have a very special treat for you today in the form of...

This week's top bonus deal:

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung

And now check out the three best offers available today!

Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($220 Discount Available Without Membership) $250 off (33%) $499 99 $749 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, With $250 Amazon Gift Card $250 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





right after advising you to reserve the Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6? That's called being cautious and covering all of one's bases in our book, especially with reservations for Samsung's next big things coming with no actual commitment to pay anything. Are you confused that we're recommending you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 literallyafter advising you to reserve the Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6? That's called being cautious and covering all of one's bases in our book, especially with reservations for Samsung's next big things coming with no actual commitment to pay anything.





Z Fold 5 purchased at a price the Z Fold 6 is unlikely to come close to anytime soon. That's the textbook definition of a win-win situation, unless of course, you're after a non-foldable Android flagship, in which case the If you end up liking the new foldables, you can pre-order them in a couple of weeks and save big in a number of different ways. If not, you'll be left with an objectively awesomepurchased at a price the Z Fold 6 is unlikely to come close to anytime soon. That's the textbook definition of a win-win situation, unless of course, you're after a non-foldable Android flagship, in which case the Galaxy S24 Ultra is pretty hard to turn down when bundled with a sweet $250 Amazon gift card.



Then you've got quite possibly the greatest bargain available right now in a cheaper-than-ever Apple M1-powered iPad Air (2022) with 256GB storage. Who needs Prime Day sales when we have... spectacularly random June 28 promotions like this?

These other smartphone promos are also pretty sweet!

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $40 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel Color $599 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Camera, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Camera, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Two Color Options, BIGGER Promo Code Required $100 off (11%) $799 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Two Color Options $270 off (24%) Buy at Amazon









That's obviously thanks to some huge Amazon discounts of $250 and $350 respectively with no strings attached, and of course, there are also no special requirements for the e-commerce giant's colossal $600 markdown on Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 7 Pro with a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space.





Just as generous in that same department, the current-gen OnePlus 12 powerhouse also packs a hefty 16GB RAM count in a top-of-the-line variant discounted by a cool $100, while 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 buyers will need to settle for just 8 gigs of memory at a higher price after a higher discount. Back at the lower end of the Android spectrum, the Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger costs 40 bucks less than usual with decent 128GB storage space of its own, as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery. All in all, this is really not a bad crop of handsomely discounted phones.

So many phenomenal tablet deals to choose from!

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($550 Discount Available Without Membership) $600 off (30%) $1399 $1999 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($150 Discount Available Without Membership) $250 off (21%) $949 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12..4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included $201 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $200 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $115 off (31%) $254 99 $369 99 Buy at Lenovo Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro 8-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 6 to 12), 2022 Release, 1280 x 800 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 2MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included, Prime Membership Required $80 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





much better option, but also a significantly costlier one, even after a deep, deep price cut of up to $600. If you're not going with the aforementioned iPad Air 5 for some reason, we have a number of other great options here that you should probably consider. The 1TB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G support is obviously abetter option, but also a significantly costlier one, even after a deep, deep price cut of up to $600.









Still, Samsung's jumbo-sized powerhouses are nowhere near as affordable as a mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro plays in a league of its own, both with an insanely low price right now (for Prime subscribers only) and unrivaled parental controls.

The holy discounted smartwatch trinity is here!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, Any Smartwatch Trade in Good Condition Required $100 off (50%) Trade-in $99 99 $199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black $250 off (50%) $249 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Are you surprised that we're recommending a new budget-friendly Galaxy Watch and a model from 2022 over 2023's Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic just ahead of the official release of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 ? Then you probably don't understand how rare it is to be able to get something so handsome and feature-packed as the Galaxy Watch FE at a measly $100 with (almost) any trade-in.





The "outdated" Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , meanwhile, is just as robust and impressive from a battery life standpoint today as when it made its commercial debut almost two years ago, crushing the Apple Watch Series 9 in many key departments like build quality and, well, battery life. But the Series 9 is an excellent (iPhone-compatible) timepiece in its own right, and at a cool $100 discount, it's certainly worth some attention of its own today.

Who needs a nice pair of affordable earbuds or headphones?

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Built-in Microphone, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Multipoint Connection, Google Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio Support, Cappuccino Color, Prime Membership Required, Available by Invitation Only $44 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Three Color Options $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Bora Purple Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $73 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





Everybody? That's great, because we have three amazing recommendations in this category as well. Probably the best one also happens to be the cheapest, but on the not so bright side of things, you need both an Amazon Prime membership and a special invite to get the on-ear Sony WH-CH520 cans at their lowest price ever.



