Motorola Razr 2024 lands as one of the cheapest foldable AI phones





One of the chief advantages of its foldable handsets has been their excellent value-for-money ratio and the new Razr and Razr+ 2024 in the US, are no exceptions.





Motorola Razr 2024 design and display





With dimensions of just 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm when closed, and only 188g of weight, the Razr 2024 lives up to its thin and light heritage, while still carrying a nearly 7-inch foldable display on the inside.









The 1080p foldable AMOLED display is of the modern LTPO variety, allowing dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as HDR10+ support and 120%





To reach the incredibly low Razr 2024 price point, Motorola has equipped it with a "standard" 3.6-inch external cover screen, rather than the 4-incher of its Plus brethren. To reach the incredibly low Razr 2024 price point, Motorola has equipped it with a "standard" 3.6-inch external cover screen, rather than the 4-incher of its Plus brethren.





The phone has all the other design bells and whistles, though, such as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, as well as an exterior wrapped in vegan leather for a classier look and added traction in the hand.





The available Moto Razr 2024 colors are cool, too, what with their Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange naming, and Motorola is sure to add more during the life cycle of the device, as usual.





Motorola Razr 2024 specs and camera





Motorola has chosen the frugal and affordable MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipst to power the Razr 2024, and has paired it with 8GB RAM so that it can run Moto AI, as well as 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage.





The 4200mAh battery pack will keep one charged through the day, while a 30W TurboPower charging should bring it up to full in an hour or so with the 33W in-box charger that is, thankfully, in the box. The Razr 2024 also supports 15W wireless charging.





The camera system sports a comparatively large 50MP main sensor with 1.6 micron 12MP photos in pixel-binning mode, instant all-pixel focus, and optical image stabilization. The ultrawide/macro camera on the back is 13MP with 1.12 micron pixel size, and 120° field of view.









Motorola uses AI when taking photos, in order to usher in specific modes besides the regular Portrait, Photo Booth, Pro, Dual Capture, Spot Color, and so on. The AI Auto Smile Capture, Gesture Capture, Google Photos Auto Enhance, and Face Beauty options fix the errors of an aspiring photographer, polish up group shots, or simply allow editing with Google AI tools post-capture.

Motorola Razr 2024 pricing and release date





The Motorola Razr 2024 will first be released across the European Union and the UK, and is then likely to make the trek across the pond at its usual $699.99 price tag, making it the cheapest foldable phone available in the US.