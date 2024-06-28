Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leak out in gorgeous new renders





Behold the Z Fold 6 in navy and silver!





Samsung's next big book-style foldable is just as big, tall, sharp, and boxy as we all expected in these freshly leaked product depictions, rocking what looks like a significantly slimmer profile than the already fairly elegant Galaxy Z Fold 5 and a more protruding triple rear-facing camera system.









Galaxy Z Fold 6 The three imaging sensors on the back of thecome with substantially thicker rings around them, just as a bunch of previous leaks had suggested, and the primary screen (with a purportedly unchanged size and resolution) seems to be surrounded by largely symmetrical (and fairly thin) bezels, as well as sharper-than-ever corners.





way too familiar for Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Fold 6 to bring to the table: All in all, the Z Fold 6 certainly brings enough cosmetic changes and refinements over its forerunners to stand out at a first glance, but unless Samsung has some last-minute surprises in store, this bad boy's spec sheet risks lookingtoo familiar forowners. Based on multiple reports from multiple rock-solid sources, this is what we expect theto bring to the table:





7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2160 x 1856 pixel resolution;

6.3-inch secondary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and 2376 x 968 pixel resolution;

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor;

for Galaxy processor; 12GB RAM;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;

50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple rear-facing camera setup;

4MP under-display camera;

10MP cover camera;

4,400mAh battery;

153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions (folded);

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm dimensions (unfolded);

239 grams weight.

The Z Flip 6 looks wonderful in blue and silver!





Do you get a sneaky feeling looking at these renders that you've seen this phone before? That's probably not (necessarily) due to any previous Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks, but rather because of this upcoming handset's striking similarities with the Z Flip 5









At first glance, the two Android-powered clamshells seem to be one and the same phone, which would be a really bad thing... if the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was not objectively one of the world's prettiest mobile devices.





So, yes, you could accuse Samsung of design laziness and repetitiveness here... or you could try to understand that sometimes it's wiser to not fix what isn't broken. In addition to looking undeniably stylish, the Z Flip 6 is super-thin for a handset expected to bump up its predecessor's battery capacity by a significant 400mAh or so.





Then you have those love-them-or-hate-them rear-facing camera rings, so at the end of the day, it's not really fair to call the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 6 a carbon copy of the existing Z Flip 5 anyway. These are the next-gen flip phone's expected specs, complete with that aforementioned battery size upgrade and a repeatedly rumored primary camera sensor improvement:



6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with 748 x 720 pixel resolution;

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm dimensions (unfolded);

85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded);

187 grams weight;

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor;

for Galaxy processor; 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

256 and 512GB storage options;

4,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities.