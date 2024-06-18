Premium Galaxy Watch Ultra surfaces in a pair of live images

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung is releasing a new premium smartwatch this year, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is designed to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Tipster Ice Universe posted a pair of pictures on China's Weibo social media site showing the Galaxy Watch Ultra in two hues. One image shows the timepiece in dark gray while the other photo shows the device in silver. Both models feature an orange digital crown/button that really sticks out like a sore thumb.

If the Galaxy Watch Ultra does feature a digital crown, this would be something new for Samsung which has used a rotating physical bezel, or a rotating virtual bezel for navigation in the past. If the orange digital crown is actually a button, it could be called the Quick Button which would be designed to perform some tasks quickly.


While the watch itself has a round dial, it is placed on a square base. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in one size only, 47mm. The timepiece will sport a large 590mAh battery which is a higher capacity battery than the 564mAh cell that powers the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch is expected to be priced in a range between $699-$710.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rumored to be equipped with a sapphire crystal glass display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It will feature 10ATM+ IP68 dust and water resistance. The Exynos W940 chip is expected to power the watch. Samsung is expected to offer a variant of the watch that features Bluetooth connectivity and another variant that works with cellular connectivity. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will have Wear OS 5 pre-installed according to the latest rumors.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be unveiled along with the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds. This will take place on July 10th during the next Unpacked event which will be held in Paris, France. Why hold the Unpacked event there? Because 16 days later the Opening Ceremony will be held for the Summer Olympics in Paris and Samsung is a sponsor of the Summer Games.
