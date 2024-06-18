Premium Galaxy Watch Ultra surfaces in a pair of live images





If the Galaxy Watch Ultra does feature a digital crown, this would be something new for Samsung which has used a rotating physical bezel, or a rotating virtual bezel for navigation in the past. If the orange digital crown is actually a button, it could be called the Quick Button which would be designed to perform some tasks quickly.









While the watch itself has a round dial, it is placed on a square base. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in one size only, 47mm. The timepiece will sport a large 590mAh battery which is a higher capacity battery than the 564mAh cell that powers the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch is expected to be priced in a range between $699-$710.







The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rumored to be equipped with a sapphire crystal glass display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It will feature 10ATM+ IP68 dust and water resistance. The Exynos W940 chip is expected to power the watch. Samsung is expected to offer a variant of the watch that features Bluetooth connectivity and another variant that works with cellular connectivity. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will have Wear OS 5 pre-installed according to the latest rumors.







