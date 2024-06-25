Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is here with a big cover screen and a boosted camera

By
0comments
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is here: big cover screen, camera boosts, and ready to rival the Galaxy Z
Motorola's powerful Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) (or the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in Europe) is finally official. The phone brings loads of improvements and is ready to fight for its place on the foldable market.

Enjoy new colors, premium materials, upgraded camera, powerful performance, and long battery life all wrapped up in the iconic Razr look.

Design and Display

A more functional outer display




Motorola is bringing a huge outer display with the Razr 2024 models, and the Razr Plus is no exception. The phone actually rocks a 4.0-inch outer screen, an upgrade over its predecessor's 3.6-inch one. On top of that, Google's Gemini AI bot will be accessible straight from the outer display with a press and hold of the power button.

Google Photos is also coming to the external display of the Razr Plus. You will be able to share, view, delete, or favorite images and videos without having to open the foldable. You also get a dedicated Spotify panel, as well as a Bose panel for controlling your Bose sound gear.

To further enhance your experience with the external screen, Motorola is offering a new suite of clock faces and customization options.

Opening the foldable leads you to a huge 6.9-inch pOLED display. As usual, it features a wide range of Flex View positions to take advantage of the foldable mechanism.

Bold design choices

For a unique form factor



The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) comes with a recognizable design and some new colors to choose from. Enjoy a soft vegan leather finish for a luxurious feel and pick between Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, which is Pantone's Color of the Year 2024, and the exciting Hot Pink option.

As for water and dust protection, the phone features an IPX8 rating, and the hinge has dust protection.

Motorola's also worked on the hinge and the mechanism is now improved to make it easier to flick open or snap the device shut with one hand.

Camera



Cameras on the Razr Plus from 2024 are also getting huge upgrades. From the 12 MP main on the predecessor, the Motorola Razr+ (2023), the Razr Plus (2024) now sports a 50MP main camera with Moto AI and Google Photos AI-powered editing features.

You also get a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The camera of its predecessor is already quite good with an acceptable level of details, beautiful and natural colors and versatility. 

Recommended Stories
Buyers will also enjoy the following AI-powered features:

  • Photo Enhancement Engine: uses AI to apply settings from multiple shooting modes
  • Adaptive Stabilization: determines the speed of movement while filming and adjusts the stabilization level
  • Action Shot: automatically increases and adjusts shutter speed based on lighting
  • Long Exposure: for artistic light trails or smooth waterfalls
  • Super zoom: enhances zoom results with AI

Hardware and Performance




The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery cell that supports 5W reverse and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) main specs:

  • Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits brightness  
  • External display: 4.0-inch pOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 2400 nit brightness
  • Gorilla Glass Victus front, vegan leather back
  • 189g weight
  • IPX8 Water-resistant
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • Android 14
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • Cameras: 50Mp main, 50MP telephoto, front: 32MP

Price and Availability  




The beautiful foldable phone will be available for pre-order in the United States on July 10. General availability begins July 24, and the starting price of the Razr Plus is $999.99. The phone will be available at T-Mobile, AT&T, motorola.com, Amazon and Best Buy.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless