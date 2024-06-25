The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is here with a big cover screen and a boosted camera

Design and Display

Razr Plus is no exception. The phone actually rocks a 4.0-inch outer screen, an upgrade over its predecessor's 3.6-inch one. On top of that, Google's Gemini AI bot will be accessible straight from the outer display with a press and hold of the power button.



Google Photos is also coming to the external display of the Razr Plus . You will be able to share, view, delete, or favorite images and videos without having to open the foldable. You also get a dedicated Spotify panel, as well as a Bose panel for controlling your Bose sound gear.



To further enhance your experience with the external screen, Motorola is offering a new suite of clock faces and customization options.



Opening the foldable leads you to a huge 6.9-inch pOLED display. As usual, it features a wide range of Flex View positions to take advantage of the foldable mechanism.



Bold design choices For a unique form factor

The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) comes with a recognizable design and some new colors to choose from. Enjoy a soft vegan leather finish for a luxurious feel and pick between Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, which is Pantone's Color of the Year 2024, and the exciting Hot Pink option.



As for water and dust protection, the phone features an IPX8 rating, and the hinge has dust protection.



Motorola's also worked on the hinge and the mechanism is now improved to make it easier to flick open or snap the device shut with one hand.



Cameras on the Razr Plus from 2024 are also getting huge upgrades. From the 12 MP main on the predecessor, the Razr Plus (2024) now sports a 50MP main camera with Moto AI and Google Photos AI-powered editing features.



You also get a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The camera of its predecessor is already quite good with an acceptable level of details, beautiful and natural colors and versatility.



Photo Enhancement Engine : uses AI to apply settings from multiple shooting modes

: uses AI to apply settings from multiple shooting modes Adaptive Stabilization : determines the speed of movement while filming and adjusts the stabilization level

: determines the speed of movement while filming and adjusts the stabilization level Action Shot : automatically increases and adjusts shutter speed based on lighting

: automatically increases and adjusts shutter speed based on lighting Long Exposure : for artistic light trails or smooth waterfalls

: for artistic light trails or smooth waterfalls Super zoom: enhances zoom results with AI

The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery cell that supports 5W reverse and 15W wireless charging capabilities.



Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits brightness

External display: 4.0-inch pOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 2400 nit brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus front, vegan leather back

189g weight

IPX8 Water-resistant

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Android 14

12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

Cameras: 50Mp main, 50MP telephoto, front: 32MP

The beautiful Razr Plus is $999.99. The phone will be available at

The beautiful foldable phone will be available for pre-order in the United States on July 10. General availability begins July 24, and the starting price of theis $999.99. The phone will be available at T-Mobile , AT&T, motorola.com, Amazon and Best Buy.