Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leaked with a radical AirPods-like redesign

By
1comment
New leak suggests a radical AirPods-like redesign for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung's yet-unreleased Galaxy Buds 3 Pro seem to be coming with a big redesign, according to a new leak from reputable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks). The leaked image is heavily pixelated and it's very hard to see any details; however, the shape is clearly visible. And yep, it looks just like AirPods.

According to this leak, Samsung is going to ditch the bean-shaped design and go for an elongated stem that works as a stabilizer and touch-pad region. The new design may bring clearer call quality as the microphone will be closer to your mouth. But that's a very dramatic change from what Samsung's been doing in recent years with its earbuds.


For reference, here's how the Buds 2 Pro look, and also the AirPods Pro 2 and the original AirPods Pro:


Reportedly, the Buds 3 Pro will feature loads of new AI-powered features. Earlier reports suggest we'll see Galaxy AI integrated with the Buds 3 Pro. Also, we expect better active noise cancellation.

Additionally, the earbuds are reportedly going to come with a larger internal battery and some audio improvements. The earbuds are expected to be launched alongside Samsung's new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. The launch event is rumored to be held on July 10.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless