Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leaked with a radical AirPods-like redesign
Samsung's yet-unreleased Galaxy Buds 3 Pro seem to be coming with a big redesign, according to a new leak from reputable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks). The leaked image is heavily pixelated and it's very hard to see any details; however, the shape is clearly visible. And yep, it looks just like AirPods.
Reportedly, the Buds 3 Pro will feature loads of new AI-powered features. Earlier reports suggest we'll see Galaxy AI integrated with the Buds 3 Pro. Also, we expect better active noise cancellation.
Additionally, the earbuds are reportedly going to come with a larger internal battery and some audio improvements. The earbuds are expected to be launched alongside Samsung's new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. The launch event is rumored to be held on July 10.
According to this leak, Samsung is going to ditch the bean-shaped design and go for an elongated stem that works as a stabilizer and touch-pad region. The new design may bring clearer call quality as the microphone will be closer to your mouth. But that's a very dramatic change from what Samsung's been doing in recent years with its earbuds.
The leaked image
For reference, here's how the Buds 2 Pro look, and also the AirPods Pro 2 and the original AirPods Pro:
