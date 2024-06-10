Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leaked with a radical AirPods-like redesign

According to this leak, Samsung is going to ditch the bean-shaped design and go for an elongated stem that works as a stabilizer and touch-pad region. The new design may bring clearer call quality as the microphone will be closer to your mouth. But that's a very dramatic change from what Samsung's been doing in recent years with its earbuds.









For reference, here's how the Buds 2 Pro look, and also the AirPods Pro 2 and the original AirPods Pro:



