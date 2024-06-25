Amazon announced Prime Day 2024 dates, with early deals starting now

Top 3 phone deals ahead of Prime Day 2024

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Now $251 OFF on Amazon! The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now on sale for $251 off its price, and it's a real bargain. The phone delivers top-tier performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also comes equipped with 512GB of storage space. It takes good-looking photos, too. Act fast and snag one for less today! $251 off (31%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 256GB: Save $100! The top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 with 256GB of storage space is now on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, giving it an immense amount of firepower. In addition, this bad boy comes with a beautiful 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Oh, and it takes beautiful photos, too. So, act fast and save on this capable phone today! $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: Now $150 OFF on Amazon! The stylus-powered Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is now on sale for $150 off its price. It delivers good mid-range performance thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. In addition, it comes with 256GB of storage. The phone is a real bang for your buck at its current price, so act fast and snag a unit now! $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access these early deals and prepare for the full sale next month.Amazon introduced its invite-only deals program last year and it's back again this year. As a Prime member, you will need to request an invitation to access exclusive deals and purchase products when the deals go live. If your invitation is approved, you will receive an email with a special link to buy the products during Prime Day.Amazon's exclusive Invite-only offers will include discounts of up to 40% on Sony wireless headphones.As mentioned Amazon Prime Day 2024 is set for July 16 and July 17. The event will take place in a wide range of countries, including the US and the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.