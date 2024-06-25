Amazon announced Prime Day 2024 dates, with early deals starting now
Besides Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon's Prime Day is one of the top shopping extravaganzas in the US. Just announced, Prime Day 2024 is set for July 16 and 17, so mark your calendars!
Amazon Prime Day spans 48 hours of site-wide savings, featuring substantial discounts on thousands of products across 35 categories. With so much to explore, stay tuned to our comprehensive coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2024 for the best deals and offers.
If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access these early deals and prepare for the full sale next month.
Amazon's exclusive Invite-only offers will include discounts of up to 40% on Sony wireless headphones.
As mentioned Amazon Prime Day 2024 is set for July 16 and July 17. The event will take place in a wide range of countries, including the US and the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
Amazon's 10th Prime Day is just around the corner
While the official event kicks off on July 16, Amazon is treating Prime members to early access with selected deals available starting today. So, you don't need to wait, as dozens of early deals are already live for you to shop.
Top 3 phone deals ahead of Prime Day 2024
Amazon introduced its invite-only deals program last year and it's back again this year. As a Prime member, you will need to request an invitation to access exclusive deals and purchase products when the deals go live. If your invitation is approved, you will receive an email with a special link to buy the products during Prime Day.
