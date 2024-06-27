Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: How to watch and what to expect?

By
How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024 and what to expect?
Samsung Unpacked is the Korean tech giant's big event, where it shows off its latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and all things mobile. The next Unpacked in July is all about Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones and other hot new gadgets, including the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring. 

So, if you are curious about the event, how to watch it, and what cool new devices Samsung will unveil, you are in the right place.

Samsung Unpacked 2024: How to watch?


Video Thumbnail

This time, Samsung's Unpacked event is heading to Paris! Scheduled for July 10, it will be streamed online for all Galaxy fans to watch. You can catch the live stream on:


Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 3 p.m. CEST, which translates to 6 a.m. PDT and 9 a.m. EDT. To make it easy, here is a handy table with the event times across different time zones:

Event timeLocation
3 p.m. CESTParis, France
6 a.m. PDTCupertino, California
9 a.m. EDTNew York, New York
8 a.m. CDTDallas, Texas

Samsung Unpacked 2024: What to expect?


Curious about what is on deck for Samsung's next Unpacked event? The short answer: a lot! First up, Samsung will unveil its new foldable Z series, featuring the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Both phones are already open for reservation, so there is no doubt they will be the big stars of the show.

Joining the Galaxy ecosystem is the next-generation Galaxy Watch 7. This time, we are expecting to get not just a regular smartwatch but also a premium titanium Galaxy Watch Ultra. And who knows, there might even be a Galaxy Watch 7 Classic in the mix.

The third-generation Galaxy Buds are also expected to make an appearance. Samsung is likely to bring some big design changes to this year’s Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, giving them stems similar to Apple’s AirPods.



But wait, there is more on the hardware front! Samsung is gearing up to officially launch the Galaxy Ring, its first-ever smart ring. While the tech giant teased it briefly twice before, it has never been fully unveiled with all its specs and features, so we are anticipating to learn more, if not everything, about it at the Unpacked event in July.


And, of course, new AI features and updates



And if that is not exciting enough, there will certainly be discussions about AI. Samsung has been teasing a brand-new and unique AI experience designed specifically for foldable devices. We are anticipating new AI features and enhancements tailored for the foldable form factor.

Additionally, Samsung is expected to reveal updates and new additions to its suite of software and services. This might involve enhancements to Bixby, Samsung's AI assistant, or new features in Samsung Health, SmartThings, or other Samsung apps.
