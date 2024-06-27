Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: How to watch and what to expect?

Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Unpacked 2024: How to watch?













Samsung Unpacked is the Korean tech giant's big event, where it shows off its latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and all things mobile. The next Unpacked in July is all about Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones and other hot new gadgets, including the much-anticipatedSo, if you are curious about the event, how to watch it, and what cool new devices Samsung will unveil, you are in the right place.This time, Samsung's Unpacked event is heading to Paris! Scheduled for July 10, it will be streamed online for all Galaxy fans to watch. You can catch the live stream on:Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 3 p.m. CEST, which translates to 6 a.m. PDT and 9 a.m. EDT. To make it easy, here is a handy table with the event times across different time zones: