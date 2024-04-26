Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 7a, Surface Pro 9, and more hot sales!

Did we or did we not tell you last week to hurry with your Mother's Day tech shopping in order to avoid reaching that panic buying point in the eleventh hour? Luckily, you still have a couple of weeks left to find the perfect gift for your... imperfect but always caring mom, and if you stop procrastinating, you can save quite a bit of money on some of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds in the world.





We have 20 such products available at heavily discounted prices rounded up for you today, and no matter what you end up choosing, we guarantee both you and your mother (not to mention your accountant) will be more than satisfied with your investment.

Here are three epic deals to rule them all:

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Charcoal $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $200 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color $700 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





Probably the best Android phone out there is on sale at certainly its highest ever discount... again, and while this new Galaxy S24 Ultra deal may feel less special than others because it's been available before, that doesn't necessarily mean it will last long or return very soon if it goes away.





much cheaper Simply put, Samsung's latest super-flagship is an absolute must-buy today... if you can afford it. If you can't, thecheaper Pixel 7a will also do, especially if you happen to be a fan of the "pure Google" software experience and have been left a little underwhelmed by all those recent Pixel 8a rumors and leaks





The Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7 inside and a massive 1TB SSD, meanwhile, is definitely not a tablet for the masses, aiming to replace, nay, crush your conventional Windows laptop with its towering raw power. At a $700 discount , that beast of a 13-inch slate (sans keyboard or stylus) is... hardly affordable, nonetheless attracting the attention of workaholics who want to sell one kidney instead of two in order to buy this thing.

These smartphone promos are the bomb!

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Midnight Blue and Glam Pink Color Options, Stylus Included $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options $70 off (12%) $529 99 $599 99 Buy at OnePlus Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $200 off (25%) Gift $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Included $300 off (30%) Gift $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Three Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Any Device Trade-In Required, OnePlus Watch 2 Included $500 off (25%) Trade-in Gift $1500 $1999 98 Buy at OnePlus



powerhouse with some complimentary noise-cancelling Bose earbuds at a hugely reduced price of its own.









Then you have the OnePlus 12R value champion at a simply unbeatable discount with a whopping 16GB RAM, and for our most cash-strapped readers, the 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus from last year at a crazy low price (with a digital pen obviously included). Talk about great options for all budgets!

Check out these four fantastic tablet discounts!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color, S Pen Included $141 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $350 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





Don't want to spend an arm and a leg on that aforementioned Intel Core i7-powered Surface Pro 9? Now you can spend just an arm on the bigger but undeniably humbler Lenovo Tab Extreme, and believe it or not, receive a keyboard, stylus, and a blazing fast charger with your hot new Android tablet





Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S8+ are clearly your The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is just as large and even more deeply discounted with its very own S Pen included but no keyboard, while theFE and Galaxy Tab S8+ are clearly your top budget tablet options today. Yes, we said it, the Tab S8 Plus is a budget-friendly device right now, at least compared to a Surface Pro 9 or iPad Pro.

And how about those smartwatch bargains?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.3-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Exynos W930 Processor, 2GB RAM, 5ATM Water Resistance, ECG Technology, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Temperature Sensor, 300mAh Battery, Graphite $70 off (23%) $229 $299 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $100 off (25%) $299 $399 Buy at BestBuy





Who needs choice when probably the best Galaxy Watch model in terms of value for money and arguably the greatest Apple Watch version for most iPhone users are both on sale at rare discounts of around 25 percent?





Of course, Samsung and Apple's sequels to these bad boys are just a few months away from a commercial debut... and likely at least a year away from hitting such crazy low price points, which only highlights the appeal of the latest Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 9 deals further.

The top earbuds and headphones deals today are also pretty great!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Noise-Rejecting Microphones, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Two Color Options $90 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Sensory Bass, Personal Sound Technology, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Built-in Tile Technology, Collapsible Design, Black, USB-C Charging Cable Included $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon







