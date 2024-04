The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) with 512GB of storage is heavily discounted and selling like hot cakes

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $200 on Amazon! Get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $200 off its price on Amazon. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the phone delivers great performance. It also comes with 512GB of storage space despite costing way less than $1000. The phone takes beautiful photos and offers up to two days of usage. It's a real bargain, so get one for less while you can! $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon



In addition to 512GB of storage, the handset is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It offers top-tier performance and the ability to handle anything you throw its way, including games like Genshin Impact.



As this is Motorola's current top-of-the-line phone, it also takes good-looking pictures with its 50 MP main and 60 MP selfie cameras. The former can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can do the same but at 4K at 60fps.



The Motorola Edge+ (2023) doesn't disappoint when it comes to battery life, either. With a 5100mAh power cell, it offers up to two days of usage on a single charge. Plus, it supports fast 68W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in under an hour. And the best part? It sports a 68W charger inside the box.



Overall, Motorola's current flagship is a proper, high-end smartphone that can now be yours for less. So, don't waste time, and just get one at a discounted price today! In addition to 512GB of storage, the handset is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It offers top-tier performance and the ability to handle anything you throw its way, including games like Genshin Impact.As this is Motorola's current top-of-the-line phone, it also takes good-looking pictures with its 50 MP main and 60 MP selfie cameras. The former can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can do the same but at 4K at 60fps.The Motorola Edge+ (2023) doesn't disappoint when it comes to battery life, either. With a 5100mAh power cell, it offers up to two days of usage on a single charge. Plus, it supports fast 68W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in under an hour. And the best part? It sports a 68W charger inside the box.Overall, Motorola's current flagship is a proper, high-end smartphone that can now be yours for less. So, don't waste time, and just get one at a discounted price today!

We recently found a really awesome offer on the Motorola Edge+ 2022 on Amazon, allowing you to snag one for under the $300 mark . And although this is a phenomenal deal on a really great phone, you may want to go for the latest model, the Motorola Edge+ (2023), if you want a top-tier Moto smartphone and are willing to spend more than $300 on a new handset.Well, it appears now is the time to act, as Amazon is selling the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at a sweet $200 discount, allowing you to get this bad boy for 25% off its price. Given that the phone comes with 512GB of storage space and can be yours for less than $600, this is an unmissable deal that you should take advantage of right now.