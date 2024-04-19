Weekly deals roundup: Get your hot new discounts on the Pixel 7a, OnePlus 12R, and many more!

Don't want to wait too long and end up without a good Mother's Day gift this year? Thinking of spoiling yourself for no special reason with a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or headphones sans breaking the bank? Don't have the time to search high and low for the best mobile tech deals available as the weekend kicks off?





Fret not, as that's exactly what we're here for, and even though Mother's Day and all similar holidays and special occasions are still pretty distant, our latest collection of bargains and steals is just as impressive as most previous weekly deals roundups





Of course, that doesn't make today's list in any way forgettable or overly repetitive, and no matter your budget, we're extremely confident you'll be able to find something to your liking in the following lines (and widgets).

Three extraordinary deals to rule them all!

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Cool Blue and Iron Gray Color Options $70 off (12%) $529 99 $599 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Dual 13 + 6MP Rear-Facing Cameras, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite, S Pen Included $350 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





If you're a hardcore Google fan on a tight budget and simply can't explain why you're not feeling that much excitement for the impending arrival of the Pixel 8a mid-ranger, this massive new Pixel 7a discount might be to "blame." Released around this time last year, that continues to be one of the best budget 5G phones out there, and if you hurry, you can get the Tensor G2-powered 6.1-incher at a lower-than-ever price with no strings attached.





If you can afford to spend an extra 180 bucks, you're likely to find the newer and significantly more powerful OnePlus 12R even harder to resist at a seemingly small but totally unprecedented $70 discount of its own in a top-of-the-line configuration with 256GB storage and a whopping 16GB RAM.



Recommended Stories

still available at This week's top three is completed by a high-end Android tablet from a couple of years ago that we truly cannot believe isavailable at its record high markdown of $350 . The Galaxy Tab S8+ is of course not as good as a Tab S9+ or a 2022-released iPad Pro, but it's just affordable enough for that to no longer matter much to a prospective buyer on a budget.

How about these six other top smartphone offers?

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Black and White Color Options $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, $40 Gift Card and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Included $80 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Interstellar Black Color $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $75 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 14, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 11 + 11MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Shooter, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, IPX8 Water Resistance, Obsidian Color $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Whether you're looking for an entry-level Motorola handset (with a huge battery) or a huge Google foldable (with all the best specs in the world), we've got you covered this week with a very eclectic group of deeply discounted phones.









And here are five awesome tablet deals!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Slim Metal Design, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Selfie Shooter, Dual AKG Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $100 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color, S Pen Included $141 off (27%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Folio Case Included $80 off (17%) Gift $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $281 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 14, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Selfie Shooter, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Smart Home Controls, Two Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $101 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Are you impressed by the Galaxy Tab S8+ at the top of our article but want to keep your tablet spending a little lower? All five of these mid-range, high-end, and high-end-ish Android soldiers are currently cheaper, fetching anywhere between 330 bucks (with a $100 gift card included) and five Benjamins and promising to deliver outstanding value across the board.





Gun to our head, we'd probably pick the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE as our absolute value champion right now at a tremendous $150 discount, although you will definitely be satisfied if you choose the Tab S6 Lite (2024), OnePlus Pad, non-Plus Tab S8, or 256GB Pixel Tablet at their latest special prices as well.

These are the top two smartwatch bargains of this week

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Four Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $170 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.3-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Exynos W930 Processor, 2GB RAM, 5ATM Water Resistance, ECG Technology, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Temperature Sensor, 300mAh Battery, Graphite $80 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Are two deals enough to make all bargain-hunting smartwatch shoppers happy right now? Probably not, although the two devices on special sale at Amazon at the time of this writing are without a doubt among the best smartwatches in the world, at least from a value standpoint.





Yes, the first-gen Pixel Watch has its fair share of flaws (many of which can't be fixed with software updates), and no, the "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't come with a handy rotating bezel or the super-premium design of its Classic brother. But the bang for buck is still overwhelming with these two, and if you like low-cost Wear OS devices, you might as well make your decision and pull the trigger today.

Let's wrap it all up with some nice and cheap earbuds and headphones!

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $40 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough Technology, Secure Active Fit, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Built-in Microphones, Mono Mode, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 28 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5.2, Three Color Options $30 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Whether you like your headphones small enough that they fit snuggly in your ears or large enough that they threaten to crush your skull with some powerful beats, this short but very nice list of wireless audio bargains probably contains everything you need to be happy with your next purchase.



