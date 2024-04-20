Another Google Pixel 8a price leak reaffirms that it will be more expensive than the 7a

Pixel 8a could be more expensive than its predecessor — the We are still about three weeks away from the Google I/O event, where Google is expected to announce its latest "budget" phone, the Pixel 8a . However, according to previous leaks, plus a newly surfaced leak from a Canadian retailer, thecould be more expensive than its predecessor — the Pixel 7a





This new leak shows a price tag for the Pixel 8a sitting around CAD $709 or CAD $793 for the 128GB and 256GB variants respectively. If a direct currency conversion were to serve as a guide, this translates to well above the $500 USD price tag the Pixel 7a had at launch and closely matches what we have seen from previous pricing leaks.





This has surprised many fans of the Pixel A-series, known for offering Google's powerful Tensor chip and clean software experience at a relatively affordable price. However, it's important to remember that this is just a leak, and Google hasn't confirmed the pricing or even the existence of the Pixel 8a yet. That said, this move does raise questions about Google's strategy for its A-series phones, as well as its flagship line.



What to Expect from the Pixel 8a

While details about the Pixel 8a are scarce, rumors suggest it could come with some notable upgrades over the Pixel 7a. Here's a glimpse of what to expect:



Faster Processor: The Pixel 8a might be powered by Google's Tensor G3, potentially offering improved performance and efficiency over the Pixel 7a .

might be powered by Google's Tensor G3, potentially offering improved performance and efficiency over the . Sharper Display: A smoother 120Hz refresh rate display is a possibility, as well as a 6.1" FHD+ OLED panel. This can make scrolling and animations feel noticeably faster.

Camera Improvements: It is rumored that the Pixel 8a might include a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization, plus a 13MP ultrawide. Additionally the selfie camera is said to pack 13MP.

might include a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization, plus a 13MP ultrawide. Additionally the selfie camera is said to pack 13MP. Two storage options: A 128GB and a 256GB version is expected at launch.

A slightly larger battery: While the Pixel 7a included a 4385mAh battery, which is a step down from the Pixel 6a's 4410mAh, the Pixel 8a is expected to best both devices with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Among Pixel fans, even if the Pixel 8a comes with a slight price bump, it might still be a compelling option for those seeking a powerful and affordable Google phone. The clean software experience, Tensor chip advantage, and "stock" Android can be non-negotiables when it comes to making a purchasing decision. We'll have to wait and see what the final, official, price, and specs will be for the Pixel 8a , and luckily we won't have to wait too long to get those details.

Among Pixel fans, even if the Pixel 8a comes with a slight price bump, it might still be a compelling option for those seeking a powerful and affordable Google phone. The clean software experience, Tensor chip advantage, and "stock" Android can be non-negotiables when it comes to making a purchasing decision. We'll have to wait and see what the final, official, price, and specs will be for the Pixel 8a, and luckily we won't have to wait too long to get those details.




