You can now save an incredible $700 on this laptop-grade 1TB Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7
How would you like to be able to get a tablet that's (probably) better than your laptop at a not-so-excessive price? Amazon and Best Buy are now letting you do precisely that by slashing a mind-blowing $700 off the $2,199.99 list price of one of the most advanced Surface Pro 9 configurations out there.
That still doesn't make this Windows 11 beast a Galaxy Tab S9 FE-rivaling bargain, of course, but even the best Android tablets money can buy right now are no match for a 1TB Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and Intel Core i7 inside in terms of raw performance or overall productivity.
As far as we can tell, this is the highest discount ever offered by a major US retailer (let alone two) on this particular version of Microsoft's 2022-released 13-inch slate, which obviously makes sense given that the Surface Pro 10 is expected to roll out to consumers soon following a recent enterprise-only launch.
That might make you hesitate to order the Surface Pro 9 at this time, but if you need that much (super-speedy) storage, memory, and processing power, we guarantee you that Microsoft will charge north of $2,000 for a Pro 10 configuration catered to your preferences.
As far as alternatives from other brands go, digital hoarders currently have to pay more for both the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in 1TB variants while receiving operating systems less capable of handling the daily pressures of balancing business and pleasure.
All the other Surface Pro 9 specs and features are just as impressive, mind you, including a super-smooth 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen, a decidedly hefty battery promising up to 15.5 hours of endurance between charges in "normal" usage conditions, top-notch Dolby Atmos-supporting stereo speakers, two blazing fast USB-C ports, and much more.
