You can now save an incredible $700 on this laptop-grade 1TB Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7





That still doesn't make this Windows 11 beast a That still doesn't make this Windows 11 beast a Galaxy Tab S9 FE -rivaling bargain, of course, but even the best Android tablets money can buy right now are no match for a 1TB Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and Intel Core i7 inside in terms of raw performance or overall productivity.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color $700 off (32%)





As far as we can tell, this is the highest discount ever offered by a major US retailer (let alone two) on this particular version of Microsoft's 2022-released 13-inch slate, which obviously makes sense given that the Surface Pro 10 is expected to roll out to consumers soon following a recent enterprise-only launch.





That might make you hesitate to order the Surface Pro 9 at this time, but if you need that much (super-speedy) storage, memory, and processing power, we guarantee you that Microsoft will charge north of $2,000 for a Pro 10 configuration catered to your preferences.









All the other Surface Pro 9 specs and features are just as impressive, mind you, including a super-smooth 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen, a decidedly hefty battery promising up to 15.5 hours of endurance between charges in "normal" usage conditions, top-notch Dolby Atmos-supporting stereo speakers, two blazing fast USB-C ports, and much more.

How would you like to be able to get a tablet that's (probably) better than your laptop at a not-so-excessive price? Amazon and Best Buy are now letting you do precisely that by slashing a mind-blowing $700 off the $2,199.99 list price of one of the most advanced Surface Pro 9 configurations out there.