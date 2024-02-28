Samsung might introduce regular Galaxy Buds 3 alongside Buds 3 Pro, but when?

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Audio
Samsung's current Galaxy Buds lineup is showing its age, with the Buds 2 dating back to the summer of 2021 and the Buds 2 Pro released over a year and a half ago. However, innovation is underway. Towards the end of last year, word got out that Samsung is cooking up the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. And now, there's more to the story.

Dutch publication GalaxyClub (via Android Headlines) reports that Samsung plans to launch a full Buds 3 series later this year. This lineup will include not only a new Pro model but also a regular Galaxy Buds 3. The Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are identified by the model numbers SM-R530 and SM-R630, respectively.

Apparently, Samsung is in the process of developing firmware for both models. Recently, an online certification for the battery of the charging case of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was also revealed, although it did not disclose specific details about its capacity.

Reports from last year hinted that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might pack some AI magic. Samsung seems all in on spreading AI love throughout its products, not just sticking to smartphones. The scoop is that the Buds 3 Pro might rock AI for real-time translation services, delivering on-the-fly translations of voices during calls. No word yet on whether the regular Galaxy Buds 3 will be getting in on the AI action.

The exact release date for the new earbuds from Samsung remains shrouded in mystery. If we were to make an educated guess, they might debut alongside the upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, expected to be unveiled in either July or August this year.

For sure, there will be more details about the upcoming Buds generation in the coming months, so keep an eye out for updates!

